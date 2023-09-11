Newswise — In just over a decade, Aalto University has become the most international university in Finland and the 47th most international university in the world. Aalto’s degree students call more than 117 countries home, while 48 per cent of Aalto’s research and teaching staff hail from abroad.

Aalto’s message to the new Finnish government is clear: the planned restrictions on immigration must not become a reality.

‘The plans have raised grave concerns across our community, business partners, and the entire Finnish university field. The proposed restrictions are alarming in humane terms, and would undermine the high-quality research and education upon which Finland’s innovation, sustainable growth and competitive ability are built,’ says Aalto University President Ilkka Niemelä.

On a global scale, the bar for universities is constantly being raised. Attracting the best researchers and students helps Finland to compete internationally. Without cutting-edge research, investment from international businesses will not be received – a critical factor in Finland meeting its research, development and innovation funding targets (4 per cent of GDP).

Nearly half of the projects at Aalto working to commercialise research have international teams. Interacting with people from around the globe has provided a solid foundation for many of Aalto-born Finnish startups, like ICEYE, which builds the world’s smallest radar satellites; Ioncell, which has developed high-quality, sustainable textile fibres; and the quantum-computer driven IQM.

‘In the field of quantum research and technology, the competition for highly trained experts is fierce. To safeguard growth in the Finnish quantum sector, it’s crucial that Finland remain an attractive location for professionals. Our success is made possible by the support we give for world-class research and expertise. The current government must ensure that Finland’s development, growth and prosperity will continue in the future,’ says IQM’s co-founder and Global Affairs Officer Juha Vartiainen.

‘Tightening policies on immigration, and work and residence permits would lead Finnish society in the wrong direction. Diversity is a huge opportunity and resource, and Aalto at its foundation was directed to pursue internationalisation as a national objective. To shape a sustainable future, we need the best talents, regardless of nationality. Together we are stronger,’ states Niemelä.

Internationalisation and diversity were also the key themes of Niemelä's speech for the opening ceremony of the academic year on 5 September. Aalto University is also taking an active stand on social media for an international Finland.

Internationality at Aalto: