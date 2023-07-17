Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – As the primary medical specialty that provides care to people with Alzheimer’s disease, the American Academy of Neurology has been invited to testify on Capitol Hill before members of the United States House of Representatives on new drugs for Alzheimer’s disease.

American Academy of Neurology President Elect Natalia S. Rost, MD, MPH, FAAN, FAHA, will present testimony.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Subcommittee on Health Chair Brett Guthrie (R-KY) will hold a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10:30 ET at the Rayburn House Office Building titled “Innovation Saves Lives: Evaluating Medicare Coverage Pathways for Innovative Drugs, Medical Devices, and Technology.”

Rost will address new monoclonal antibody therapies recently approved for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease, particularly how the recent Food and Drug Administration approval for lecanemab and the coverage determination by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services impact Medicare patients’ access to this drug. For more than two years, the AAN has been engaged with CMS and other key stakeholders with the goal of modifying coverage restrictions in order to ensure appropriate access to new therapies.

“As neurologists who treat disorders of the brain, we know just how devastating Alzheimer’s disease can be for our patients and their families,” said Rost. “While we understand the promise that monoclonal antibody treatments for Alzheimer’s hold, we remain concerned about the potentially deadly side effects of these drugs—including swelling or bleeding of the brain. The goal of the American Academy of Neurology’s advocacy has always been to ensure appropriate access to new therapies for those people with neurologic disorders who may benefit from them. We appreciate this opportunity to discuss this important topic with the Subcommittee.”

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be live streamed July 18 starting at 10:30 a.m. ET at https://energycommerce.house.gov/events/health-subcommittee-hearing-innovation-saves-lives-evaluating-medicare-coverage-pathways-for-innovative-drugs-medical-devices-and-technology

