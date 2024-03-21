Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) has named John Culbertson, MBA, CPCU, to serve as AANA’s Vice President of Insurance Services. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Bill Bruce, MBA, CAE.

Culbertson is responsible for supporting the development and leading the execution of the strategic direction of AANA Insurance Services, driving practice growth to meet agency revenue targets and overseeing account growth and cross sales opportunities.

“With more than 25 years of leading insurance teams in the United States and Europe, John brings a wealth of experience to his new role with AANA,” said Bruce. “John’s extensive insurance background will be an asset to our mission to advance, support and protect our members so they may focus on providing quality anesthesia care to patients.”

Prior to joining AANA, Culbertson most recently served as the president and founder of Culbertson Associates, a management consulting practice focused on insurance strategy and technology. Some of his key accomplishments for clients included developing a U.S. commercial auto insurance go-to market strategy, leading a strategic survey of the U.S. and European pet insurance markets, and serving as a strategic advisor on improving underwriting accuracy and completion rate of insurance applications.

Culbertson has served in several leadership roles including Vice President of Underwriting for Constellation Mutual in Edina, Minnesota; Chief Underwriting Officer for Allianz Global Assistance and Assistant Vice President, in the Insurance Services Management Consulting Group, of Cognizant Technology Solutions, both in Richmond, Virginia.

Culbertson began his career in insurance leadership in Chicago where he attained the position of Assistant Vice President for CNA Specialty Operations at CNA Insurance Companies and transitioned to another opportunity in Chicago, serving as Senior Vice President for Aon Direct Group.

“I am truly honored to be chosen to lead the insurance services division of AANA and to work with AANA members and staff to ensure our state association and member experience is consistent with the mission and core values of the organization,” Culbertson said.

Culbertson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics at University of Chicago, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a certified Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and from 2012-2019 he served as an executive board member of the Virginia Council on Economic Education.