Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) proudly joins the ALL IN: Wellbeing First for Healthcare (ALL IN), as a coalition member to support this groundbreaking initiative committed to improving the mental health and overall wellbeing of healthcare workers.

ALL IN focuses on creating a supportive environment through evidence-based practices, peer support, and organizational strategies that reduce burnout, stress, and compassion fatigue. By joining this collective effort, AANA aims to collaborate on solutions that enhance healthcare worker wellbeing, which, in turn, will improve patient care and safety.

By joining the coalition, AANA reinforces its longstanding commitment to support the mental and emotional wellbeing of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists, and other healthcare professionals. The ALL IN coalition brings together organizations from across the healthcare sector to collaborate on actionable solutions that prioritize the wellness of those who care for others.

“Healthcare workers, including CRNAs, face immense stress and burnout, and it’s crucial that we create systems and support networks that prioritize their mental health,” said AANA President Jan Setnor, MSN, CRNA, Col. (Ret), USAFR, NC. “Joining the ALL IN coalition aligns with AANA’s mission to help ensure that every healthcare worker has access to the resources and care they need to thrive both professionally and personally.”

As part of the coalition, AANA will work alongside other influential healthcare organizations to push for meaningful, lasting changes in policies, training, and practices that support healthcare workers’ mental health. This membership underscores AANA’s ongoing efforts to advocate for the healthcare workforce and ensure that CRNAs have the support they need to continue providing excellent care to their patients.

“As healthcare providers, it is our duty to prioritize care for our own fellow healthcare workers, so that they have what they need to serve their patients. CRNAs are anesthesia professionals who safely administer more than 58 million anesthetics to patients each year in the United States. It is paramount they are safe and protected as they work to provide for their patients,“ said Setnor.