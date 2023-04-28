Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AANA)— The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) will honor the New Mexico Association of Nurse Anesthetists (NMANA) with the Excellence in State Government Relations Advocacy Award at its Mid-Year Assembly, held in Washington, D.C., April 29 – May 3.

The Excellence in State Government Relations Advocacy Award, established in 2016, is presented annually to a state association based on the quality of its efforts in the state legislative or regulatory arena for the nurse anesthesiology profession. The recipient is chosen by the AANA Government Relations Committee.

In connection with legislative efforts to pursue full practice authority, the NMANA determined a need for more outreach to its membership and made great improvements in its ability to communicate with members quickly and frequently. This includes monthly communications from the president regarding legislative efforts, weekly zoom meetings during the legislative session, and increased grassroots involvement. These new communications tactics have resulted in a 40% growth in NMANA membership, from 180 to 250, during the past five years.

The NMANA leadership includes CRNAs with years of experience, as well as new NMANA board members who are mentored and empowered to work to their full potential. “Utilizing the strengths of CRNAs with diverse backgrounds and thinking has brought strength to the NMANA team and a bright future for New Mexico CRNAs,” NMANA President Shannon Allen, DNAP, CRNA, FAANA, said. “We are honored to be recognized by the AANA for our achievements.”

To further engage its membership and raise the visibility, awareness and influence of CRNAs in New Mexico, the NMANA board traveled the state, connecting with CRNAs and their legislators, improving CRNA engagement, and educating legislators about the high-quality care that CRNAs provide to patients in the state. Increased member engagement resulted in a record breaking increase in PAC donations.

“As a result, the relationships NMANA developed with the governor and legislators will benefit CRNAs for years to come,” Allen said. “Thank you to the many New Mexico CRNAs who continue to fight to protect CRNA practice in the state.”

To support their legislative efforts, the NMANA secured strong backing from a broad coalition, including APRN and nursing associations, and the state hospital association, as well as individual physicians and surgeons, dentists, podiatrists, patients and facility CEOs. NMANA also launched a strong public relations advocacy campaign to educate legislators and the public through social media, billboards, newspapers, radio ads and interviews. The NMANA also worked with the New Mexico State University to get the state’s first CRNA program off the ground and it is on track to begin this fall.

As advanced practice registered nurses, CRNAs are members of one of the most trusted professions according to Gallup. CRNAs provide anesthesia care across all settings and in all patient populations and are the primary anesthesia providers in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.