Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. — The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognizes and honors Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and other advanced practice providers during National Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Week, September 26-30, 2022.

"Advanced practice providers, including CRNAs, are the backbone of our nation’s healthcare system,” said AANA President Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA. “Every day, CRNAs and other advanced practice providers ensure access to care for millions of patients, especially for the most vulnerable populations.”

As part of National APP Week, Mund was a featured speaker on a panel of national presidents of advanced practice provider associations. In addition to AANA, the panel included the presidents of the American College of Nurse-Midwives, the American Academy of PAs, the National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists, and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The discussion is available to watch on YouTube.

"I was excited to participate in this discussion and honored to be included with these other national leaders,” Mund said. “I was grateful for the opportunity to share my experience in nurse anesthesiology, as well as how nurse anesthetists ensure safe, high-quality, and cost-effective care for patients.”

As advanced practice providers, CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered, safely administering more than 50 million anesthetics each year to patients in the United States. They are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas, as well as in the U.S. military. They are also the only anesthesia professionals with critical care experience prior to beginning formal anesthesia education.

National APP Week honors the contribution of various APPs including CRNAs, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Clinical Nurse Specialists, and Certified Nurse-Midwives. The week celebrates the hard work of these professionals and raises awareness of their unique roles in healthcare. National APP Week is celebrated annually during the fourth week of September.

AANA honors APPs this week and thanks them for the critical role they play in patient care.