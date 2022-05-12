Newswise — Park Ridge, Ill. (AANA)—For the holistic patient care they deliver, the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) recognizes and honors the contributions and perseverance of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and other nursing professionals during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2022.

“Nurses, including advanced practice nurses such as CRNAs, are the primary advocates for patients and our healthcare system,” said AANA President Dina Velocci, DNP, CRNA, APRN. “CRNAs in particular, with years of critical care nursing experience in addition to their training, education, and expertise in advanced airway management and ventilation, are able to lead teams caring for patients and saving lives.”

CRNAs administer more than 50 million anesthetics every year in the United States with a high degree of autonomy and responsibility. These dedicated healthcare providers practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered, offering obstetrical, surgical, pain management, and trauma stabilization services.

“CRNAs spend more time with patients prior to, during and after surgical procedures, providing continuity, greater safety, and an enhanced patient experience. No matter who we are working with, either independently or collaboratively, CRNAs are always at a patient’s side—from the moment we meet the patient in pre-op, through their surgery and in post-op,” said Velocci. “Patients can rest assured that a CRNA is delivering their anesthesia care, remaining with them for the duration of their care.”

CRNAs provide care across all settings and in all patient populations. They are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

National Nurses Week honors the contributions and sacrifices of nurses. It is celebrated between May 6, National Nurses Day, and May 12, the birthdate of celebrated nurse Florence Nightingale. Sponsored and promoted by the American Nurses Association (ANA), the week-long event highlights the crucial contributions that nurses make to the community.

The AANA joins the ANA in honoring nurses and thanking them for being at the forefront of healthcare and patient safety.