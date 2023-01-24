Newswise — Schaumburg, Illinois—Today, the Cerebrovascular Section of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) and the American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery (ASSFN) joined in supporting the Society of Neurological Surgeons (SNS) newly launched Neurosurgeon-Scientist Training Program (NSTP). The SNS established the NSTP to increase the pool of neurosurgery residents conducting research and to enhance their success rate in becoming independent neurosurgeon-scientists. The NSTP will serve as a formal mentored research program for those neurosurgery residents who are beginning a protected research year or have already completed their protected research year.

The primary goal of this new program is to improve human health by providing participants with the skills, mentorship, education and experience needed to successfully compete for individual research funding (e.g., National Institutes of Health K awards and R01 research grants). Additional research by clinician-scientist neurosurgeons is critical to the fundamental discovery that advances new methods of care and new cures.

“The SNS is thrilled that the AANS/CNS Cerebrovascular Section and the American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery have provided critical financial support for the NSTP. These contributions will help support NSTP grant applications focused on cerebrovascular disease and stereotactic and functional disorders,” said Linda M. Liau, MD, PhD, SNS vice president.

William J. Mack, MD, chair of the AANS/CNS Cerebrovascular Section, added, “The Cerebrovascular Section is proud to support the next generation of neurosurgeon-scientists. The NSTP program affords the unique opportunity for mentored research and formal training through a national network of experienced clinician-scientists. There has never been a more exciting time to be involved in cutting-edge neurosurgical and neuroscience research.”

“Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery is a growing field with ample opportunity to develop novel therapies for patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders. Neurosurgeon-scientists play a key role in bridging the knowledge from the laboratory to the operating room,” concluded Andre G. Machado, MD, PhD, ASSFN president.

