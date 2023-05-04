Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (May 4, 2023)—The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2023 MORE Awards. Presented annually to U.S.-based journalists, the MORE Awards acknowledge accurate reporting of musculoskeletal health news topics and celebrate the role media play in accurately educating and informing patients about musculoskeletal health issues, innovative bone and joint treatments, preventative care and patient recovery.

Entries were judged by a panel of orthopaedic surgeons and evaluated for overall quality and medical accuracy. The winners of the 2023 awards include health and medical writers, photographers and freelance reporters from print, broadcast and online media outlets. From endearing patient stories to perspectives on orthopaedic innovations and treatment options, the award recipients covered an array of bone and joint-health topics.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to acknowledge our media partners for the work they do to inform the public about musculoskeletal conditions and treatments used to improve patients’ lives,” said AAOS President Kevin J. Bozic, MD, MBA, FAAOS. “The AAOS MORE Awards program recognizes the media as our allies in disseminating accurate information to patients that increases awareness about musculoskeletal disease and helps patients and their care teams make informed decisions about their care.”

The 2023 MORE Award winners by category are:

Newspaper/Magazine Feature

Broadcast and Multimedia Feature

Online Journalism

The AAOS has bestowed more than 310 MORE Awards since the program’s inception in 2006. For more information and entry guidelines, visit newsroom.aaos.org.

# # #

About the AAOS With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level to best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.



Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.