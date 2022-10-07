The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is pleased to announce the availability of the 2022 Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER) Annual Report. The new report is the third annual report reflecting data related to procedures performed in the SER participating institutions between 2015 and 2021. The identification and analysis of relevant and impactful data helps to improve the quality of patient care as it relates to the upper extremity by establishing survivor curves, tracking revisions and supporting orthopaedic care and best practices.

To schedule an interview with a member of the SER Steering Committee, email [email protected]. The complete 2022 SER Annual Report is available for download on the AAOS’ website.