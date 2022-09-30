Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 30, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s pediatric specialists will share their expertise and recent research findings at the American Academy of Pediatrics Annual Meeting, taking place Oct. 7-11 in Anaheim, California. Experts will present the following research:
Sudden Cardiac Arrest During a Sedated Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Study in a Nonsyndromic Child With Evolving Supravalvular Aortic Stenosis Due to Familial ELN Gene Mutation
Poster presented by Dor Markush, MD, assistant professor of cardiology and pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s
Session: Section on Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery
Oct. 8, 2022, 4:30-5:30 p.m. PDT
In the Era of Precision Medicine: Precision Medical Education in Newborn Care
Poster presented by Allison Henry, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics and associate director of the newborn nursery at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s, and Theodora Stavroudis, MD, associate professor of pediatrics and a neonatologist at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s
Session: Section on Simulation and Innovative Learning Methods
Oct. 10, 2022, 4:30-5:30 p.m. PDT
Debriefing Simulated vs Actual Clinical Events: Similarities and Differences
Poster presented by Theodora A. Stavroudis, MD
Session: Section on Simulation and Innovative Learning Methods
October 10, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm PDT
*Dr. Stavroudis will also run the interactive workshop, Clinical Event Debriefing: A How-To Guide, part of the Section on Simulation and Innovative Learning Methods, on Oct. 10, 1-4 p.m. PDT.
The following experts are also available to comment on original research being presented at the conference.
Cardiology
Evan Zahn, MD, co-director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program
Endocrinology
Bahareh Schweiger, DO, MPH, director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Endocrinology
Gastroenterology
Shervin Rabizadeh, MD, MBA, chair, Department of Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s
Infectious Disease
Priya Soni, MD (@PriyaSoniMD), assistant professor of Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and Kawasaki Disease
Moshe Arditi, MD (@ArditiMd), director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases, GUESS?/Fashion Industries Guild Chair in Community Child Health
Neonatal Intensive Care
Kurlen Payton, MD (@ksepksep), associate director of the Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Nephrology
Dechu Puliyanda, MD, director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Nephrology
Neurology and Developmental Disorders
Jane Tavyev Asher, MD, director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Neurology
Neurosurgery
Moise Danielpour, MD (@m_danielpour), director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Neurosurgery
Oncology
Fataneh Majlessipour, MD, director of the Cedars-Sinai Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology
Nicole Baca, MD, assistant professor of Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s
Orthopaedics
David L. Skaggs, MD (@dr_skaggs), executive vice chair of Orthopaedics at Cedars-Sinai
Transplant Surgery
Irene K. Kim, MD, director of the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center
