Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 30, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s pediatric specialists will share their expertise and recent research findings at the American Academy of Pediatrics Annual Meeting, taking place Oct. 7-11 in Anaheim, California. Experts will present the following research:

Sudden Cardiac Arrest During a Sedated Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Study in a Nonsyndromic Child With Evolving Supravalvular Aortic Stenosis Due to Familial ELN Gene Mutation

Poster presented by Dor Markush, MD, assistant professor of cardiology and pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s

Session: Section on Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery

Oct. 8, 2022, 4:30-5:30 p.m. PDT

In the Era of Precision Medicine: Precision Medical Education in Newborn Care

Poster presented by Allison Henry, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics and associate director of the newborn nursery at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s, and Theodora Stavroudis, MD, associate professor of pediatrics and a neonatologist at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s

Session: Section on Simulation and Innovative Learning Methods

Oct. 10, 2022, 4:30-5:30 p.m. PDT

Debriefing Simulated vs Actual Clinical Events: Similarities and Differences

Poster presented by Theodora A. Stavroudis, MD

Session: Section on Simulation and Innovative Learning Methods

October 10, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm PDT

*Dr. Stavroudis will also run the interactive workshop, Clinical Event Debriefing: A How-To Guide, part of the Section on Simulation and Innovative Learning Methods, on Oct. 10, 1-4 p.m. PDT.

The following experts are also available to comment on original research being presented at the conference.

Cardiology

Evan Zahn, MD, co-director of the Guerin Family Congenital Heart Program

Endocrinology

Bahareh Schweiger, DO, MPH, director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Shervin Rabizadeh, MD, MBA, chair, Department of Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s

Infectious Disease

Priya Soni, MD ( @PriyaSoniMD ), assistant professor of Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and Kawasaki Disease

Moshe Arditi, MD ( @ArditiMd ), director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases, GUESS?/Fashion Industries Guild Chair in Community Child Health

Neonatal Intensive Care

Kurlen Payton, MD ( @ksepksep ), associate director of the Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Nephrology

Dechu Puliyanda, MD, director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Nephrology

Neurology and Developmental Disorders

Jane Tavyev Asher, MD, director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Neurology

Neurosurgery

Moise Danielpour, MD ( @m_danielpour ) , director of Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Pediatric Neurosurgery

Oncology

Fataneh Majlessipour, MD, director of the Cedars-Sinai Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Nicole Baca, MD, assistant professor of Pediatrics at Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s

Orthopaedics

David L. Skaggs, MD ( @dr_skaggs ) , executive vice chair of Orthopaedics at Cedars-Sinai

Transplant Surgery

Irene K. Kim, MD, director of the Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center

