Newswise — ALEXANDRIA, VA, NOVEMBER 9, 2023 – The American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) is pleased to announce C. David Gammel, FASAE, CAE as its incoming Executive Director. Gammel will become the fourth Executive Director in the organization's 65-year history, leading a staff of 33 in collaboration with thousands of member volunteers facilitating AAPM’s mission of "advancing medicine through excellence in the science, education and professional practice of medical physics."

Beginning January 2, 2024, Gammel will succeed Angela Keyser, who joined AAPM in 1993 as Director of Meetings and Programs. Keyser was promoted to Deputy Executive Director in 1998 and then assumed the Executive Director position in 2004.

“AAPM, under the able leadership of Angela Keyser, has done amazing work to advance our mission. At the same time, as our science and practice evolve, we face new opportunities for progress and impact,” said Ehsan Samei, PhD, AAPM President. “David Gammel, chosen through a highly selective process, brings the strategic and charismatic focus our association needs at this juncture of its evolution. He will enable AAPM to take a leading role in bringing the expertise of the deep science of physics to broader aspects of patient-centered care and medicine at large.”

With a distinguished career in the association industry, Gammel brings a wealth of experience. He has served on the boards of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), the ASAE Foundation, and the Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives (CESSE). Gammel is a Fellow of ASAE and has authored many publications about organizational best practices and volunteer engagement.

“AAPM and its members are central players in medicine and health care and are engaging in the technological frontier of medical innovation,” said Gammel, “all with the goal of improving health and the human condition. It’s my honor to join AAPM and contribute to these efforts.”

Prior to joining AAPM, Gammel was the Chief Practice Officer at McKinley Advisors, a leading association advisory services firm, where he chaired the company’s Strategy & Innovation Practice. There, he engaged with many leading associations with a particular focus on medical, scientific, and engineering disciplines. In the health care arena, Gammel’s clients have included the National Academy of Medicine, American Society of Clinical Oncology, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Gammel served nine years as Executive Director of the Entomological Society of America (ESA), an association supporting insect scientists and related professionals. ESA grew significantly during Gammel’s tenure and dramatically increased its impact in policy and as a global convenor for the discipline.

"David Gammel is a distinguished leader in the non-profit community,” said Keyser. “I have had the privilege of working alongside him on the CESSE Board of Directors. I have complete confidence that David possesses the ideal skill set and vision to lead AAPM into the future."

###

About the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM)

AAPM is the premier organization in medical physics, a scientific and professional discipline that uses physics principles to address a wide range of biological and medical needs. The mission of AAPM is to advance medicine through excellence in the science, education, and professional practice of medical physics. Currently, AAPM represents over 10,000 medical physicists in over 96 countries.

###