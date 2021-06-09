Newswise — Clinton Township, MI (June 9, 2021) --- The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) announced six new board members and two new advisors to the board. Each will help support AARDA’S mission of improving the lives affected by autoimmune disease, through awareness, education, advocacy, and research.

“With the new board members, AARDA is in a strong position to reach more patients and caregivers through novel approaches. We are eager to continue our rapid growth and their collective knowledge will help us continue to build,” said Lilly Stairs, Interim CEO and President.

“I’m looking forward to working with my fellow board members to continue the critical work of strategizing about how to best improve the lives of those living with autoimmune diseases,” said Rich Hodge, Chairman of the AARDA Board of Directors.

The new board members began their terms with AARDA effective March 27. The new board members are:

Quardricos Driskell , Manager of the legislative and political affairs for the American Urological Association (AUA)

, Manager of the legislative and political affairs for the American Urological Association (AUA) Indie Lee , CEO & Founder of Indie Lee & Co.

, CEO & Founder of Indie Lee & Co. Anna Legassie, Senior Manager, Strategy and Development at Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health (CEVR) At Tufts Medical Center

Senior Manager, Strategy and Development at Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health (CEVR) At Tufts Medical Center Linda Roelans, Esq., Associate Attorney at Rossman PC

Associate Attorney at Rossman PC Sloane Salzburg, Vice President at Horizon Government Relations, Vice President for the Council for Affordable Health Coverage (CAHC) and Executive Director of CAHC's 50-organization campaign, called Prescriptions for a Healthy America (P4HA)

Vice President at Horizon Government Relations, Vice President for the Council for Affordable Health Coverage (CAHC) and Executive Director of CAHC's 50-organization campaign, called Prescriptions for a Healthy America (P4HA) Mirta Avila Santos, MD, Executive Director of the American Behcet’s Disease Association

Advisors to the Board:

Artie L. Shelton, MD , Colonel United States Army Retired, Director Veterans Health Council

, Colonel United States Army Retired, Director Veterans Health Council Scott T. Williams, Head, Global Public Affairs, Rare Diseases and Rare Blood Disorders at Sanofi Genzyme

To learn more about the AARDA board and read member bios, visit the AARDA website.