Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Appoints Aaron Crane as Executive Vice President

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Announces Aaron Crane as Executive Vice President

Newswise — SEATTLE – (January 8, 2020) – Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) announced today that Aaron Crane is the Alliance’s new Executive Vice President. Crane will lead the organization’s strategic development, including SCCA’s long-range financial plan and the upcoming clinic expansion at SCCA’s South Lake Union campus.

Since joining the organization as Chief Financial Officer in May 2018, Crane has transformed the organization’s long-range financial plan, increasing its transparency and defining clear measures of revenue and operational success while driving a fiscal accountability mindset throughout the organization.

“I am very excited to be given this leadership opportunity at a great organization providing world-class care to its patients and families,” Crane said. “I look forward to guiding the successful execution of our strategic plan with an emphasis on our employees and providers, striving to build upon their engagement and job satisfaction.”

Before joining SCCA, Crane served in several leadership roles in Oregon, including Chief Executive Officer of Population Health Alliance of Oregon; Chief Finance and Strategy Officer at Salem Health; and Chief Financial Officer for Hospitals and Clinics at Oregon Health and Science University.

A CPA, Crane received a BS degree with a concentration in accounting from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota. A nationally recognized leader, Crane is the incoming Chair-Elect of the Healthcare Financial Management Association, where he is also a Fellow and member of the Board of Directors.