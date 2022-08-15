Newswise — The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Foundation, the largest medical society supporter of liver disease research and training in the United States, today announced its combined investment of over $1.5 million in Research and Career Development Awards, Abstract Awards, Emerging Liver Scholars (ELS) Program for medical residents and its new Emerging Liver Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Program.

The 2022 award recipients — selected from a highly competitive applicant pool — demonstrate both exceptional aptitude and deep interest in liver disease research and treatment. Their work will further advance the mission of the AASLD Foundation and hepatology as a medical specialty.

This year’s funding enables:

21 researchers and clinicians to conduct innovative liver disease research and seek advanced hepatology training through Research and Career Development Awards.

82 early-career investigators to receive Abstract Awards, which recognize scientific excellence and promote professional development through an opportunity to present their research to a large, global audience at AASLD’s annual meeting, The Liver Meeting ® and Digestive Disease Week ® .

and Digestive Disease Week . 35 medical residents to explore hepatology through the ELS program, which encourages and welcomes future changemakers into the field of hepatology through learning, mentorship and networking opportunities.

10 advanced practice providers to receive the tools and support needed to prepare them for a specialization in liver through the new Emerging Liver APP program.

“At the core of the AASLD Foundation are the talented researchers and clinicians who work tirelessly to find better treatments and more cures for liver diseases,” said AASLD Foundation Chair, Bruce A. Luxon, MD, PhD, FAASLD. “The 2022 AASLD Foundation award recipients were selected from a highly competitive applicant pool, and demonstrate not only an exceptional aptitude, but a deep interest in liver disease research and treatment.”

In 2022, AASLD Foundation donors’ generosity enabled the foundation to fund a diverse portfolio of research projects. This year’s award recipients will explore topics including Healthcare Disparities for Liver Patients, Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease, Liver Cancer, and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) among others. With NIH funding becoming increasingly competitive, Foundation research awards play an important role in supporting preliminary work that serves as a bridge to future research.

“The AASLD Foundation provides more funding of hepatology research and training than any other medical society in the United States,” explained Dr. Luxon, “but more support and more research is needed to execute the AASLD Foundation’s Vision to prevent and cure liver disease. The support from our generous donors continues to provide opportunities for innovative research which can ultimately change lives for patients around the world.”

AASLD Foundation’s enduring financial investment in its awards program demonstrates its commitment to providing critical funding for liver research, securing education and training for those caring for people with liver disease. To learn more about AASLD Foundation, and its 2022 award recipients, visit aasldfoundation.org. Follow the AASLD Foundation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About AASLD Foundation

The AASLD Foundation is the largest medical society supporter of liver disease research in the United States with more than $57 million awarded since 2000, together with AASLD. Its mission is to invest in innovative hepatology research and in the people who study and treat liver disease. Building upon the philanthropic legacy of AASLD, the Foundation does this by funding hepatology research and advanced hepatology training as well as by providing liver disease education for hepatologists, hepatology healthcare professionals and frontline healthcare professionals.