Newswise — In support of our unwavering commitment to champion diversity, equity and inclusion in the field of hepatology, AASLD is pleased to announce the development of our own hepatology award. We have partnered with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program (AMFDP), a program that provides research funding for postdoctoral scholars from historically marginalized backgrounds, to provide funding that will directly support a URM faculty hepatologist. With AASLD’s contribution, the program aims to increase the number of scholars from underrepresented groups in the field of hepatology with academic and research appointments.

The selected scholar will receive a $75,000 research stipend and $30,000 in research support, annually for 4 years. Additionally, support will be provided from a National Advisory Committee mentor for the duration of the award. Applications open February 8 and the deadline to submit is March 15, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern).

“I am immensely proud to be leading an initiative that has continued to help shape the careers of so many physician-scientists in such a meaningful way,” said David S. Wilkes, MD, National Director of the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “That this highly-respected society is joining our efforts to help fulfill the AMFDP’s mission speaks volumes about their commitment as allies and influencers in the quest to eliminate health disparities and ensure diverse leadership in hepatology.”

“We are truly thrilled to be participating in this important program,” said AASLD President, Norah Terrault, MD, MPH, FAASLD. “We’re committed to doing our part to increase diversity in the field of hepatology and we are excited to witness the impact this investment will have on future generations of hepatologists.”

Visit the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program website for additional information and to apply.

