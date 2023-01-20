Newswise — In support of our unwavering commitment to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion in the field of hepatology, AASLD is pleased to announce the development of our own hepatology award. We have partnered with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program (AMFDP), a program that provides research funding for postdoctoral scholars from historically marginalized backgrounds, to provide funding that will directly support a URM faculty hepatologist. With AASLD’s contribution, the program aims to increase the number of scholars from underrepresented groups in the field of hepatology with academic and research appointments.

The selected scholar will receive a $75,000 research stipend and $30,000 in research support, annually for 4 years. Additionally, support will be provided from a National Advisory Committee mentor for the duration of the award. Applications open February 8th and the deadline to submit is March 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern).

Visit the Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program website for full application information.