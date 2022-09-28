Newswise — (Darien, Ill.)—The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) Foundation announced today that it has awarded four $10,000 scholarships to U.S. medical students through the American Medical Association Foundation (AMAF) Physicians of Tomorrow program. The AASM Foundation and AMAF scholarship is awarded to academically excellent medical students in financial need interested in pursuing a career in sleep medicine.

In 2021, the AASM Foundation and AMAF first awarded one scholarship. Due to the outstanding quality of applications, the AASM Foundation pledged more funding to the program in order to award several scholarships in 2022. The AASM Foundation’s goal is to expand and improve the realm of sleep medicine, while also encouraging more medical students to pursue sleep medicine and increase the number of physicians entering sleep fellowships.

“Providing scholarships to medical students who are already doing incredible things in research and academics is a wonderful way to support and invest in the future of the profession, said AASM Foundation President Dr. Anita Shelgikar.

The recipients of this year’s scholarship are Jacob Bentley at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, Thomas Gossard at Creighton University School of Medicine, Marc Perlman at Albany Medical College and Sophia Schneider at Harvard Medical School.

“Thank you to the AASM Foundation for selecting me for this scholarship amongst many other strong candidates,” expressed Gossard. “I will continue to strive for success in my studies to become a future leader in sleep medicine.”

Physicians without formal sleep medicine education are minimally prepped to diagnose and treat sleep disorders. In America, about 70 million people are affected by sleep problems while there are only 7,500 board-certified sleep physicians. Untreated sleep problems are associated with chronic health issues, decreased life satisfaction and drowsy driving. The AASM Foundation is dedicated to expanding this rewarding field, aiming to treat as many people struggling with sleep as possible.

“Sleep hygiene is vital as we spend nearly one-third of our lives sleeping, and small changes to our behaviors around sleep can make consequential differences,” said Perlman. “I am excited to champion the importance of sleep hygiene with my patients and the greater medical community. The AASM’s contribution makes this dream possible.”

Since 1950, the AMAF has awarded more than $61 million in scholarships. With multiple categories and focus areas, including serving those underrepresented in medicine, the AMAF works to recognize a diverse cohort of medical students each year.

The application for next year’s Physicians of Tomorrow scholarships will open in December 2022. Those interested can visit amafoundation.org to learn more.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation: Founded in 1998, the AASM Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) charitable and scientific organization that was established by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The AASM Foundation has invested in the future of sleep medicine by supporting more than 311 grants totaling $23.6 million in funding. The AASM Foundation’s portfolio includes research awards for all career stages, community awards and training awards. For more information, please visit foundation.aasm.org.