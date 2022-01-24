Newswise — BOSTON, MA – Experts from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) and the American Association of Thoracic Surgery (AATS) have compiled current guidelines with which to approach patients with type B aortic dissection.

Type B aortic dissection (TBAD) is acknowledged as the most common catastrophic aortic event. Treatment guidelines have not remained current, “justifying a thoughtful and careful approach that includes patient-specific interventional or open surgical therapies depending on clinical and pathoanatomic features”

An STS/AATS writing group performed a systematic comprehensive review to produce treatment recommendations for acute and chronic, complicated TBAD. The document reviews alternative and adjunctive interventions to reduce complications. The group also identified the gaps in the current knowledge of TBAD that should be the subject of future research.

“The AATS would like to congratulate the members of the collaborative AATS/STS writing group on producing this comprehensive guideline document for the management of patients with type B aortic dissection,” says Leonard N. Girardi, MD, O. Wayne Isom Professor, Chairman, Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgeon-in-Chief, New York-Presbyterian Hospital | Weill Cornell Medicine. “The recommendations put forth by this esteemed collection of aortic experts is a repository of best contemporary evidence-based strategies for care of this complex disease. These guidelines also stand as a living document upon which timely revisions can be made given the rapid evolution in technology and innovation for the treatment of patients with a wide range of aortic pathology.”

