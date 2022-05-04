Newswise — Bethesda, MD (May 4, 2022) – The May issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features articles on abdominal bloating treatment, endoscopic brushing frequency to improve malignant biliary structure detection, and eosinophilic conditions not including eosinophilic esophagitis. This issue also includes articles on the microbiome, inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, colorectal cancer screening, prior authorization, liver cancer, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below and access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

More Endoscopy-Based Brushing Passes Improve the Detection of Malignant Biliary Strictures: A Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial

Wang, et al.

In this RCT, authors found that brushing 30 passing times in one specimen could significantly improve the sensitivity of brush cytology than 10 times, and that this could be achieved without increasing procedure-related complications.

Visual Abstract Available Here:

https://lww.com/_layouts/15/oaks.journals/ImageView.aspx?k=ajg:2022:05000:00017&i=ga&year=2022&issue=05000&article=00017



How I Approach It: Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Diseases Beyond Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Evan S. Dellon, MD, MPH

In this review article, Dr. Dellon discusses his approach to the diagnosis and management of non-EoE EGIDs, highlighting a number of principles that can be applied in most settings.



A Pragmatic Approach to the Evaluation and Treatment of Abdominal Bloating and Distension

Brian E. Lacy, MD, PhD, FACG & David J. Cangemi, MD



