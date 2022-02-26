Cancer stem cells (CSCs) comprise a subpopulation of cancer cells with stem cell properties, which exhibit the characteristics of high tumorigenicity, self-renewal, and tumor initiation and are associated with the occurrence, metastasis, therapy resistance, and relapse of cancer. Compared with differentiated cells, CSCs have unique metabolic characteristics, and metabolic reprogramming contributes to the self-renewal and maintenance of stem cells. It has been reported that CSCs are highly dependent on lipid metabolism to maintain stemness and satisfy the requirements of biosynthesis and energy metabolism. In this review, we demonstrate that lipid anabolism alterations promote the survival of CSCs, including de novo lipogenesis, lipid desaturation, and cholesterol synthesis. In addition, we also emphasize the molecular mechanism underlying the relationship between lipid synthesis and stem cell survival, the signal trans-duction pathways involved, and the application prospect of lipid synthesis reprogramming in CSC therapy. It is demonstrated that the dependence on lipid synthesis makes targeting of lipid synthesis metabolism a promising therapeutic strategy for eliminating CSCs. Targeting key molecules in lipid synthesis will play an important role in anti-CSC therapy.

Key Words: Lipid synthesis, Cancer stem cells, Anti-cancer therapy, Stem cell survival, Lipid anabolism

