The Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities (ABRF) Executive Board is pleased to announce the approval of several innovative studies to be conducted by ABRF Research Groups in 2023, to address ongoing questions in biomolecular research techniques and methods.





ABRF Research Groups bring together leaders in biomolecular sciences and techniques to attempt to answer questions or address challenges. Over the course of 12-18 months, these Groups conduct original research that often results in new findings, publications, and presentations at ABRF and other scientific meetings.

“ABRF Research Groups are often referred to as the ‘heart and soul’ of ABRF as these groups take deep dives into scientific questions associated with best practices in processing samples and generating and analyzing data in a scientific core. These new RG projects are outstanding examples of the impactful research that ABRF Research Groups perform to enable core scientists to make informed decisions that improve the services they provide. Many thanks to ABRF corporate partners for their continued support to ABRF Research Groups.”

Kevin Knudtson ABRF President