April 2, 2024

The ABRF Core Rigor and Reproducibility Committee (CCoRRe) was selected as one of five winners of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Rigor Champions Prize for their work to raise awareness and promote adoption of rigorous and transparent practices within the core facility community.

This $10,000 Award is sponsored by The Office of Research Quality at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). This Challenge recognizes individuals or small teams who have promoted or enhanced research rigor and transparency practices above and beyond their typical job duties (e.g., beyond the expected rigor and transparency practices applied to one’s own research projects) and have contributed to changing the culture of science on a local (e.g., laboratory, departmental) or broader (e.g., institution-wide, national, field-wide) level to enhance awareness or practice of research rigor and transparency. NINDS considers such individuals to be “rigor champions”. Widely applicable rigor and transparency practices submitted to this Challenge should be applicable to neuroscience research relevant to the NINDS mission. CCoRRe members collaborated to develop the Prize application. The Award will support future CCoRRe projects to promote and recognize the important role Core facilities play to enhance rigor and reproducibility across diverse technologies and research projects. “On behalf of the ABRF Committee on Core Rigor and Reproducibility (CCoRRe), we (Kevin Knudtson, Sheenah Mische, Katia Sol Church, and Frances Weis-Garcia) are honored to be awarded NIH’s National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Rigor Champions Prize. This recognition by the NINDS for the work the CCoRRe is rewarding and motivate us to continue our efforts to educate and develop programs that raise awareness to our members and member institutions that advance rigor, reproducible and transparent practices, especially as they are applied in scientific core operations.”

ABRF President Marie Adams added, “I am so pleased that the NINDS has recognized the dedicated work of the CCoRRe to be innovative drivers of a culture of rigor and reproducibility. Research responsibility and reproducibility are inextricably tied to the work we do in Cores and the trust that our research community puts in us, and CCoRRe’s efforts to enhance, codify, and communicate best practices make them an indispensable resource for the ABRF community and beyond. Congratulations!”

To learn more about CCoRRE, visit the ABRF web site or contact ABRF.