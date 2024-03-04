March 2024

Contact: [email protected]



Newswise — The Association of Biomolecular Resource Facilities (ABRF) is pleased to announce that the 2024 ABRF Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Award will be presented to Feather Ives, to recognize her leadership in training and mentoring students from historically excluded communities.

The ABRF DEI Award was created to honor, celebrate, and give due recognition to individuals, groups, or organizations whose work has contributed to a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable scientific community. Previous recipients include the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (LSAMP), 500 Women Scientists, and Dr. Tshaka Cunningham.

ABRF is honored to recognize Feather’s contributions to the shared research resource community and her dedication to training a new generation of scientists aware of and committed to justice as demonstrated by how she incorporates environmental justice and racism and the social determinants of health into her courses; her previous leadership on the ABRF DEIB Council; her service to PAIR-UP – an organization committed to providing a platform for advanced training, networking, collaboration, and community building for Black imaging scientists; and her participation and leadership in training and mentoring opportunities such as the inaugural Oakland High School Public Health Academy Senior Project Poster Exhibit and the Advanced Imaging Methods Workshop.

"Feather’s work integrating social justice into education, training, and leadership courses exemplifies the dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion that we hope to celebrate with the ABRF DEI Award. ABRF is grateful to have Feather as a partner in fostering a scientific community committed to justice. Recognizing her efforts is a step toward a more inclusive and aware generation of scientists." – ABRF President Marie Adams

“We are honored to celebrate Feather’s contributions, impact, and leadership within the shared research resources and scientific communities.” – Co-Chairs Tania Mesa and Mary Winn on behalf of the ABRF DEIB Council

Feather expressed her appreciation for the Award, “I am truly honored to receive this award. I am also thrilled.”

The 2024 ABRF DEI Award will be presented at the 2024 ABRF Annual Meeting, on Tuesday, April 23 in Minneapolis, along with several other meeting sessions focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

For more information on ABRF and its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, visit www.abrf.org.

# # #