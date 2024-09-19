Newswise — The deadline for abstract submission for the 17th APSA Congress has been extended! Don’t miss the opportunity to present your research and showcase your work at this prestigious event.

Join us at #APSA2024, taking place at the Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University, under the theme “New Era for ASIA Cities.” The conference will bring together academics, researchers, practitioners, and students in urban and regional planning to share insights, explore cutting-edge methodologies, and foster partnerships aimed at building more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities across Asia.

Event Details:

  • Date: November 5-7, 2024
  • Location: Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand

Keynote speakers include:

  1. Anthony G.O. Yeh, Acting Dean and Chair Professor, Department of Urban Planning and Geographic Information Systems, University of Hong Kong
  2. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok

Registration: Secure your spot and submit your abstract now at APSA2024 submission.

For more information, visit APSA2024 website or contact us at [email protected].

Abstract Submission Deadline Extended for APSA 2024 Conference

