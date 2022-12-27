Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (December 27, 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to share that the Abstract Submission Application opens January 1, 2023 for the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting.

The deadline for abstract submissions is March 15 and all abstracts that are accepted will be notified on June 1. Accepted abstract presenters are required to attend the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting to present their poster. Those who submit a qualifying abstract will be considered for the following awards: President’s Research Initiative Award, Golseth Young Investigator Award, Residency & Fellowship Member Award, Technologist Best Abstract Award, Medical Student Research Award, and Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award.

The 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting plenary topic, selected by AANEM President, Robert Irwin, MD, will be Disability and NMDs: The Whole Enchilada. “This is going to be a little bit different than the normal AANEM meeting, because we’ll be talking about disability with neuromuscular disease,” said Irwin. “We've oftentimes focused on diagnoses or treatments, but now that there are many very expensive medical treatments, we need to look at the patients who can't necessarily afford that and see what we can do for them and how we can improve their quality of life.”

The 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting will take place virtually and in-person November 1-4, in Phoenix, Arizona, at JW Marriot Desert Ridge. Physicians, technologists, and allied health professionals from around the world are invited to attend to connect with colleagues and learn from NM and EDX experts through sessions, hands-on workshops, social events, and more. For more information regarding the abstraction submission process, reference the AANEM Abstract FAQ document.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

###