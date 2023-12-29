Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Dec. 29, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular &Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to share that the Abstract Submission Application opens January 1, 2024, for the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting.

The deadline for abstract submissions is March 15 and all abstracts that are accepted will be notified on June 1. Accepted abstract presenters are required to attend the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting to present their poster. Those who submit a qualifying abstract will be considered for the following awards: President’s Research Initiative Award, Golseth Young Investigator Award, Residency & Fellowship Member Award, Technologist Best Abstract Award, Medical Student Research Award, and Surinderjit Singh Young Lectureship Award.

The 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting plenary topic, selected by AANEM President, Dianna Quan, MD, will be The Confluence of Two Pipelines. The topic is about the pipeline of discovery and innovation that has been providing truly groundbreaking treatments for NMDs, and the delivery and workforce pipeline that is under pressure to realize the promise of these treatments for all NM patients who need them. “The meeting will have scientific sessions showcasing new ideas in neuromuscular disease pathophysiology and therapeutic developments. We are also going to talk about solutions in workforce education and development, artificial intelligence, interdisciplinary care, and medical ethics and economics,” said Quan.

The 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting will take place virtually and in-person Tuesday, Oct. 15 –Friday, Oct. 18, in Savannah, Georgia, at the Savannah Convention Center. For more information regarding the abstraction submission process, reference the AANEM AbstractSubmission Information form.

About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)

Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders. For more information about AANEM, visit aanem.org or Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

###