The University of Delaware has several experts who can discuss the recent rule changes in Major League Baseball, including the pitch and hitter clocks, rules against shifting fielders and larger bases.

Timothy DeShriver, associate professor of sport management, can discuss the motivation for the changes and how the changes should impact the business of baseball.

Matt Robinson, professor of sport management, has collaborated with the NBA, U.S. Soccer, South African Olympic Committee and basketball federations in Turkey, India and Ireland and can talk about rule changes in sports in general and how they've impacted their respective leagues or organizations.

UD's baseball coach, Greg Mamula, can provide real-life expertise from the field regarding. He said he is a fan of limiting pick-off attempts, which will increase the number of stolen bases, and the bigger bases, which will reduce collisions on close plays. But he is against the rule that outlaws shifting fielders, as it limits strategy. Overall, he likes the changes.

Starting at the youth level all the way through the MLB, pitchers and hitters take way too long in between innings and pitches. As a result, our sport has had way too much down time which has negatively impacted amateur participation numbers as well as MLB viewership," Mamula said. "I believe that a shorter, more action-packed game will increase participation at the amateur level and fan interest at the professional and collegiate level."