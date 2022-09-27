Newswise — CHICAGO – Nutrition and health experts from around the world will explore the latest advances in medical nutrition therapy, health care technology and access to nutrition services at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ 2022 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo® , October 8 to 11, at the Orlando Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders are expected to participate in more than 100 innovative nutrition science research and education presentations, panel discussions and poster presentations. In addition, attendees can explore the Expo Hall to engage with exhibitors, learn about products and services, sign up for giveaways, discuss job opportunities, receive nutrition educational materials for clients and more.

For those unable to attend in person, the Academy will offer a curated package of educational sessions in a virtual component available for live streaming and on-demand access until May 31, 2023.

Eligible journalists are welcome and encouraged to cover the Academy’s Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo®. To request media credentials, visit the Press Room Guidelines page. There will be no on-site registration due to COVID-19 precautions.

FNCE® educational session highlights include (all times Eastern):

Sunday, October 9

Fireside Chat with USDA Director Sara Bleich, PhD: The Role of the Nutrition Professional in Achieving Nutrition Security and Health Equity

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Sara Bleich, PhD., will describe the USDA’s actions to support nutrition security and the role of the nutrition and dietetics professional in achieving nutrition security and health equity. She will also answer questions on trending topics such as the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health and the infant formula shortage.

Up Close and Personal: A Wide-Ranging Conversation with Former FDA Commissioner David Kessler, MD

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

David Kessler, MD, the chief science officer for Covid Response for President Biden, will be awarded the Academy Foundation’s highest honor, The Edna and Robert Langholz International Nutrition Award. He will discuss topics such as the impact of the Nutrition Facts label on nutrition and health, the role of nutrition in the COVID-19 pandemic and the value of nutrition and food and nutrition professionals on disease prevention.

Are We Ready? Dietary Recommendations Based on Direct-to-Consumer Gut Microbiome Tests

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

As the popularity of direct-to-consumer gut microbiome tests expands, speakers will review gut microbiome research, its promise for producing individualized dietary recommendations and what yet needs to be known.

Monday, October 10

Menopause and Metabolism: What’s Happening and How to Help

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Speakers will discuss what is and is not known about metabolic changes during perimenopause and how to prepare for what happens next. They will review how culture-specific approaches may offer relief from perimenopause symptoms and the health effects of menopause.

2022 American Cancer Society Nutrition and Physical Activity Guideline for Cancer Survivors

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A growing body of evidence suggests that diet, physical activity and obesity affect risk for recurrence and overall survival following a cancer diagnosis. The 2022 Nutrition and Physical Activity Guideline for Cancer Survivors addresses nutrition and physical activity recommendations for treating patients with cancer.

Cultural Sensitivity: Moving Beyond Awareness to Provide Inclusive and Equitable Care

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This session aims to demonstrate practical ways for nutrition and dietetics professionals to prioritize health equity in the language they use, the policies they implement and the practices they adopt.

Tuesday, October 11

Food Swaps in Times of Inflation and Food Shortages

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Speakers will provide resources and steps to guide clients in making nutritious food swaps when budget and time are tight or when the availability of nutrient-dense food is limited. In addition, speakers will provide a summary of key takeaways from the September 28 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health and how they pertain to helping consumers choose affordable, nutritious foods.

Nutrition, Neurocognition and the Microbiome: Connecting the Dots

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Speakers will discuss exciting new evidence that suggests food and the gut microbiome work together to effect cognition and mental health. What role can food play to prevent cognitive decline or other cognitive impairments?

Preserving Kidney Function with Cultural Plant-Based Foods: A Global Collaboration

9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The modification and awareness of cultural food choices can help preserve the kidney function of people in communities where medical nutrition therapy for kidney failure is not available or too expensive. Speakers will provide hands-on plant-based nutrition strategies to address the preservation of kidney function.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation’s health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.