Newswise — CHICAGO – The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation is accepting applications for a new Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship that will provide $25,000 each to two aspiring registered dietitian nutritionists of diverse backgrounds and cultures. Made possible through an anonymous donor, the application period for the educational scholarship closes May 3.

“The Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship aims to increase racial and ethnic diversity in the nutrition and dietetics field to better reflect the diverse communities we serve and to address underrepresentation and financial need,” says registered dietitian nutritionist Margaret Garner, the Foundation’s 2020-2021 chair.

The Foundation’s ability to provide scholarships is made possible through the generosity of its donors. For the 2020-2021 academic year, the Foundation awarded $620,300. Approximately 43% of those funds, or $266,300, were awarded to recipients of diverse backgrounds and cultures.

“The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation is the world’s largest provider of nutrition and dietetics scholarships at all levels of study,” Garner said. “The key objective of this scholarship is to support individuals of diverse backgrounds and cultures in achieving their professional aspirations by helping to reduce their costs associated with becoming registered dietitian nutritionists. We are honored and grateful to work with this donor to support diversity in our profession.”

The Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship is rooted in commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. This commitment will be further represented by the selection committee, as its members will reflect diversity in race and ethnicity, gender, age and experience.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, more than half a million dollars in scholarship funding will be available for nutrition and dietetics students and interns at all levels of study, with many scholarships designated for applicants of diverse backgrounds and cultures.

For more information about the Advancing Diversity in Dietetics Scholarship, visit https://eatrightfoundation.org/why-it-matters/scholarships/diversity-scholarships-and-awards/advancing-diversity-in-dietetics-scholarship/.

