Newswise — CHICAGO – The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will honor eight registered dietitian nutritionists with the Academy’s prestigious 2022 Medallion Awards in recognition of outstanding service and leadership in the Academy and the nutrition and dietetics profession. Medallion Awards have honored Academy members each year since 1976. The 2022 Medallion Award recipients are:

Mary M. Austin, MA, RDN, CDCES, FADCE, Howell, Mich. Austin, an Academy member since 1975, is the owner and president of a consulting group providing strategies for better diabetes care.

Catherine W. Christie, PhD, RDN, LDN, FAND, Jacksonville, Fla. Christie, an Academy member since 1982, is the associate dean and a professor in the Brooks College of Health at the University of North Florida.

Nancy Clark, MS, RD, CSSD, FAND, West Newton, Mass. Clark, an Academy member since 1974, is an author, speaker and the owner of Sports Nutrition Services, LLC.

Enette Larson-Meyer, PhD, RD, CSSD, FACSM, Blacksburg, Va. Larson-Meyer, an Academy member since 1987, is a professor and director of the master’s in nutrition and dietetics program at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Wendy L. Phillips, MS, RD, CLE, CD, FAND, Cleveland, Ohio Phillips, an Academy member since 1998, is the regional vice president for Morrison Healthcare at the Cleveland Clinic.

Julie K. Schwartz, MS, RDN, CSOWM, CSSD, LD, ACSM-EP, NBC-HWC, San Francisco, Calif. Schwartz, an Academy member since 1988, is the obesity medicine registered dietitian nutritionist case manager at Intellihealth, Inc. She previously served as a contract health promotion dietitian at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fla.

Bethany L. Thayer, MS, RDN, FAND, Huntington Woods, Mich. Thayer, an Academy member since 1987, is the director of the Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Mich.

Roniece A. Weaver, MS, RD, LD, Windermere, Fla. Weaver, an Academy member since 1983, is the director of agency operations at Hebni Nutrition Consultants.

