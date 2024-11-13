By: Bill Wellock | Published: | 3:02 pm | SHARE:

Newswise — The Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida (ASEMFL) has named two Florida State University faculty members part of its 2024 class of “Rising Stars.”

The Rising Star Awards honor researchers whose contributions to their field show great potential for meeting future challenges. Ken Hanson, associate professor in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry, and Daniel Hallinan, associate professor of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, were recognized at the organization’s annual meeting on Nov. 1-2 in Orlando.

Hanson studies the design, synthesis and characterization of molecules that absorb and emit light. His research group develops these new molecules for use in specific applications, such as solar cells, photomechanical polymers, photocatalysis and sensors. Recent work includes research into the impact and control of structures at organic-inorganic interfaces and the detection of artificial intelligence use on multiple-choice chemistry exams.

“It is an honor to be included on a list with such outstanding researchers from Florida universities,” Hanson said. “I also really appreciate the efforts of the ASEMFL to increase the visibility and impact of the research being conducted in Florida and I can only hope to continue to impact and support such efforts.”

Hallinan researches polymers at the nanoscale and electrolytes — substances that conduct electricity through the movement of ions, but not through the movement of electrons. His work has applications in developing new materials for lithium-ion batteries, advancing polymer membranes for sustainable energy technologies and other uses.

“It is quite an honor to have my research recognized by National Academy Members, who are the greatest minds in science, engineering and medicine,” Hallinan said. “This award is a motivational boost to redouble my efforts to answer novel questions, to discover new materials for greater energy sustainability and to continue training the next generation of engineers in research excellence.”

Hanson and Hallinan are among 19 faculty members honored this year by ASEMFL as rising stars. Other faculty come from Palm Beach Atlantic University, University of Florida, University of Miami, University of North Florida, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida International University, University of Central Florida and University of South Florida.

“ASEMFL recognizes the importance of new investigators whose work shows great promise in addressing critical issues towards ensuring the growth and success in its mission,” says Angela Laird, the ASEMFL secretary and a Distinguished University Professor at Florida International University. “These Rising Stars have made significant contributions to science, engineering and medicine and are on the cusp of consideration for full membership in ASEMFL. Through the Rising Stars program, ASEMFL hopes to engage with mid-career researchers more actively throughout the State of Florida, anticipating that these individuals will provide valuable insight for how to grow the society and ensure its continued relevance for current and future generations.”

The academy also inducted Professor of Nursing Lisa Hightow-Weidman, Professor of Physics Stephen Hill and Professor of Physics Laura Reina into this year’s class of ASEMFL members.

ASEMFL was established in 2018 to support science, engineering and medical research in Florida. The organization works to inform Floridians of current and future science, engineering and medicine issues and address associated challenges. The organization provides unbiased expertise for issues that concern the state and helps facilitate scientific interactions.

To be selected for membership, faculty must live or work in Florida and be a member of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, or be nominated by an ASEMFL member and have an outstanding record of accomplishments and recognition.

Visit asemfl.org for more information about the organization.