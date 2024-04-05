Hi there,

Newswise — Tomorrow begins the ACC 73rd Annual Scientific Sessions in Atlanta. Experts from the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center have several presentations, posters and discussions that cover the latest science to transform cardiovascular care.

We also have members available for expert comment on late-breaking clinical trials and featured research:

Feel free to contact me to coordinate. The info on our experts is below my signature.

Thanks!

Noah Fromson (He/Him/His)

Senior Public Relations Specialist & Medical Content Producer

Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Neurosciences, Kahn Pavilion, Broadcast Clips

C: (216) 509-8604

U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center Available Experts (alphabetical)

Gorav Ailawadi, M.D. , is director of the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Helen F. and Marvin M. Kirsh Professor of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Medical School and chair of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Health. He has internationally recognized expertise in mitral and aortic valve disease, with vast experience in minimally invasive cardiac surgery and percutaneous/transcatheter valve therapies having performed over 600 minimally invasive procedures and over 3,000 heart operations. Ailawadi has been invited to national and international conferences to share his expertise with novel minimally invasive approaches, valve disease, reoperative and atrial fibrillation surgery. He is the national principal investigator for numerous transcatheter and surgical valve trials. Self-expanding Versus Balloon-expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients With Small Aortic Annuli: Primary Outcomes From the Randomized Smart Trial – April 7, 9:45 a.m. ET

, is director of the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Helen F. and Marvin M. Kirsh Professor of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Medical School and chair of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Health. He has internationally recognized expertise in mitral and aortic valve disease, with vast experience in minimally invasive cardiac surgery and percutaneous/transcatheter valve therapies having performed over 600 minimally invasive procedures and over 3,000 heart operations. Ailawadi has been invited to national and international conferences to share his expertise with novel minimally invasive approaches, valve disease, reoperative and atrial fibrillation surgery. He is the national principal investigator for numerous transcatheter and surgical valve trials.

John Bisognano, M.D., Ph.D. ,is interim chief of cardiovascular medicine at the U-M Frankel Cardiovascular Center and a professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He specializes in severe and resistant hypertension, lipid management and chronic heart failure Empagliflozin After Acute Myocardial Infarction: Results of The EMPACT-MI Trial – April 6, 9:30 a.m. ET Zilebesiran in Combination With a Standard-of-care Antihypertensive in Patients With Inadequately Controlled Hypertension: Primary Results From the Phase 2 Kardia-2 Study – April 7, 8 a.m. ET

,is interim chief of cardiovascular medicine at the U-M Frankel Cardiovascular Center and a professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He specializes in severe and resistant hypertension, lipid management and chronic heart failure

Eric J. Brandt, M.D., M.H.S. , is a cardiologist/lipidologist and an assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He is the director of preventive cardiology at the U-M. His research in health services research is funded by the NIH. CSL112 (Apolipoprotein A-I) Infusions and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction (ApoA-I Event Reducing in Ischemic Syndromes II (AEGIS-II) Trial): Primary Trial Results – April 6, 9:30 a.m. ET Effect of Edetate Disodium Based Chelation Infusions on Cardiovascular Events in Post-MI Patients With Diabetes: The TACT2 Trial – April 7, 9:45 a.m. ET

, is a cardiologist/lipidologist and an assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He is the director of preventive cardiology at the U-M. His research in health services research is funded by the NIH.

Kent Brummel, M.D. , is a general cardiologist, lipidologist and echocardiographer at the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. He is also a clinical assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He has a focus in the management of complex cholesterol conditions. Mandibular Advancement Device Versus CPAP For Blood Pressure Reduction In Obstructive Sleep Apnea And High Cardiovascular Risk─ A Randomized Clinical Non-inferiority Trial – April 6, 4:39 p.m. ET Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Phase 3, Study to Evaluate Lerodalcibep Long-term Efficacy and Safety in Patients With, or at Very-high or High Risk, For Cardiovascular Disease on Stable Lipid-lowering Therapy – April 7, 8 a.m. ET Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Disease And Risk Factors Among National Football League Alumni And Their Family Members: Results From The Huddle Study – April 7, 4:45 p.m. ET

is a general cardiologist, lipidologist and echocardiographer at the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. He is also a clinical assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He has a focus in the management of complex cholesterol conditions.

Eric Cantey, M.D., M.Sc. , is an interventional cardiologist and assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He specializes in complex coronary interventions and the percutaneous management of cardiogenic shock. Percutaneous Transvalvular Micro-axial Flow Pump In Infarct Related Cardiogenic Shock. Results Of The Danger-shock Trial – April 7, 9:45 a.m. ET

is an interventional cardiologist and assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He specializes in complex coronary interventions and the percutaneous management of cardiogenic shock.

Stanley J. Chetcuti, M.D., is director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center. He is a clinical professor of internal medicine-cardiology and the Eric J. Topol Collegiate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at U-M Medical School. His research focuses on percutaneous management of patients with structural heart disease.

Self-expanding Versus Balloon-expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients With Small Aortic Annuli: Primary Outcomes From the Randomized Smart Trial – April 7, 9:45 a.m. ET

Kim A. Eagle, M.D., MACC , is director of the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, the Albion Walter Hewlett Professor of Internal Medicine and Professor of Health Management and Policy at the U-M School of Public Health. Beginning at U-M in 1994, Eagle developed an outcomes research program focusing on quality, cost-effectiveness, practice guidelines, acute coronary syndromes, treatment of aortic diseases, the fight against childhood obesity (Founder -“Project Healthy Schools”), heart disease in special populations and reuse of pacemakers in third world nations (Founder – “Project My Heart Your Heart”). He has served the ACC on numerous committees and task forces and received its “Master” designation in 2009. Long-term Beta-blocker Treatment After Acute Myocardial Infarction and Preserved Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction: The REDUCE-AMI Trial – April 7, 9:45 a.m. ET

is director of the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, the Albion Walter Hewlett Professor of Internal Medicine and Professor of Health Management and Policy at the U-M School of Public Health. Beginning at U-M in 1994, Eagle developed an outcomes research program focusing on quality, cost-effectiveness, practice guidelines, acute coronary syndromes, treatment of aortic diseases, the fight against childhood obesity (Founder -“Project Healthy Schools”), heart disease in special populations and reuse of pacemakers in third world nations (Founder – “Project My Heart Your Heart”). He has served the ACC on numerous committees and task forces and received its “Master” designation in 2009.

Scott Hummel, M.D. , directs the clinical and research program in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) at U-M and is the section chief of cardiology at VA Ann Arbor Health Care. In these roles he serves as site principal investigator for numerous clinical trials enrolling patients with HFpEF. Hummel’s own research aims to improve quality of life and clinical outcomes in older adults with heart failure, with a particular focus on understanding the role of diet and nutrition. He leads an upcoming large multicenter VA trial which will determine whether medically tailored meals and remotely delivered dietary education can improve quality of life and reduce hospital readmissions in patients discharged from heart failure hospitalization. Dr. Hummel’s research is supported by the NIH (National Institute of Aging, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institutes), the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Veterans Health Administration, and the American Heart Association. A Double-blind, Randomized Placebo Procedure-controlled Trial of An Interatrial Shunt In Patients With HfrEF And HfpEF: Principal Results From The RELIEVE-HF Trial – April 6, 9:30 a.m. ET

, directs the clinical and research program in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) at U-M and is the section chief of cardiology at VA Ann Arbor Health Care. In these roles he serves as site principal investigator for numerous clinical trials enrolling patients with HFpEF. Hummel’s own research aims to improve quality of life and clinical outcomes in older adults with heart failure, with a particular focus on understanding the role of diet and nutrition. He leads an upcoming large multicenter VA trial which will determine whether medically tailored meals and remotely delivered dietary education can improve quality of life and reduce hospital readmissions in patients discharged from heart failure hospitalization. Dr. Hummel’s research is supported by the NIH (National Institute of Aging, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institutes), the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Veterans Health Administration, and the American Heart Association.

Todd M. Koelling, M.D., FACC , is a medical director of Heart Failure and co-director of the Heart Failure and Heart Transplantation Management Program at U-M. He is a professor of internal medicine-cardiology at the U-M Medical School whose research interests include heart failure quality improvement, heart failure management and risk/prognosis assessment. A Selective Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (at-001) For the Treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: Primary Results of the Phase 3 Randomized Controlled ARISE-HF Study – April 8, 8:30 a.m. ET

, is a medical director of Heart Failure and co-director of the Heart Failure and Heart Transplantation Management Program at U-M. He is a professor of internal medicine-cardiology at the U-M Medical School whose research interests include heart failure quality improvement, heart failure management and risk/prognosis assessment.

Brahmajee Nallamothu, M.D. , is the Stevo Julius Research Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at U-M Medical School. He is a practicing interventional cardiologist and health services and outcomes researcher. He co-directs the U-M Precision Health Initiative, which is a campus wide collaborative between the Medical School, College of Engineering and School of Public Health. He also directs the AHA-funded WIRED-L Center that is focused on understanding the role of mHealth technologies such as smartphones and wearables in clinical care through clinical trials. Lastly, he is the Editor-in-Chief of Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality & Outcomes–a journal of the AHA Empagliflozin After Acute Myocardial Infarction: Results of The EMPACT-MI Trial – April 6, 9:30 a.m. ET

is the Stevo Julius Research Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at U-M Medical School. He is a practicing interventional cardiologist and health services and outcomes researcher. He co-directs the U-M Precision Health Initiative, which is a campus wide collaborative between the Medical School, College of Engineering and School of Public Health. He also directs the AHA-funded WIRED-L Center that is focused on understanding the role of mHealth technologies such as smartphones and wearables in clinical care through clinical trials. Lastly, he is the Editor-in-Chief of Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality & Outcomes–a journal of the AHA