We are less than a week away from the American College of Cardiology 2023 Annual Scientific Session and Expo Together with World Congress of Cardiology. Experts from the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center have several presentations, posters and discussions that cover the latest findings and innovations in the world of cardiovascular medicine. 

We also have members available for expert comment on late-breaking clinical trials and featured clinical research:

 

 

U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center Available Experts (alphabetical)

 

 

 

 

  • Melinda Davis, M.D. - is cardiology director of the U-M Cardio-Obstetrics Program and associate professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. She has been actively involved with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Cardio-Obstetrics Workgroup, the Michigan Maternal Mortality Review Committee of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the ACC Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee. Her clinical and research interests focus on pregnancy-related cardiovascular disease, including preeclampsia, heart failure and peripartum cardiomyopathy.

 

 

 

  • Vallerie McLaughlin, M.D., is the Kim A. Eagle, M.D., Endowed Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, associate chief clinical officer for Ambulatory Care Cardiovascular Services, and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) Program at the U-M. She is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. She has served as chair of the American Heart Association “Women in Cardiology” Committee, chair of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Clinical Expert Consensus Document on PH, member of the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions Program Committee, and member of the Scientific Committee for the World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension 2008, 2013 and 2018.

 

 

 

  • Francis Pagani, M.D., Ph.D., is a cardiothoracic surgeon and the Otto Gago, M.D., Endowed Professor of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Medical School. His clinical focus includes surgical therapies for advanced heart failure, including heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support, complex re-operative surgery for valvular heart disease and surgery for coronary artery disease. His research focuses on the bioengineering development and clinical testing of mechanical circulatory support devices in the treatment of end-stage heart disease, clinical health outcomes research and use of stem cell transplantation for myocardial regeneration.

 

