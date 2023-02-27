Hi there,

We are less than a week away from the American College of Cardiology 2023 Annual Scientific Session and Expo Together with World Congress of Cardiology. Experts from the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center have several presentations, posters and discussions that cover the latest findings and innovations in the world of cardiovascular medicine.

We also have members available for expert comment on late-breaking clinical trials and featured clinical research:

U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center Available Experts (alphabetical)

Melinda Davis, M.D. - is cardiology director of the U-M Cardio-Obstetrics Program and associate professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. She has been actively involved with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Cardio-Obstetrics Workgroup, the Michigan Maternal Mortality Review Committee of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the ACC Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee. Her clinical and research interests focus on pregnancy-related cardiovascular disease, including preeclampsia, heart failure and peripartum cardiomyopathy. 414-08 - Prediction Of Preeclampsia Using High-Sensitivity Troponin I - March 5, 2 p.m. CT

Vallerie McLaughlin, M.D. , is the Kim A. Eagle, M.D., Endowed Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, associate chief clinical officer for Ambulatory Care Cardiovascular Services, and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) Program at the U-M. She is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. She has served as chair of the American Heart Association “Women in Cardiology” Committee, chair of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Clinical Expert Consensus Document on PH, member of the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions Program Committee, and member of the Scientific Committee for the World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension 2008, 2013 and 2018. 410-14 - The STELLAR Phase III Trial: A Study Of Sotatercept In Combination With Background Therapy For The Treatment Of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension – March 6, 11:45 a.m. CT

Victor Moles, M.D. , is a cardiologist an assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at the U-M Medical School specializing in the management of pulmonary vascular disorders. He is also the associate director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program. 409-14 - Efficacy And Safety Of Macitentan Tadalafil Fixed Dose Combination In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Results From The Randomized Controlled Phase III A DUE Study – March 6, 915 a.m. CT

