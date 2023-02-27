BYLINE: Noah Fromson
We are less than a week away from the American College of Cardiology 2023 Annual Scientific Session and Expo Together with World Congress of Cardiology. Experts from the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center have several presentations, posters and discussions that cover the latest findings and innovations in the world of cardiovascular medicine.
We also have members available for expert comment on late-breaking clinical trials and featured clinical research:
U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center Available Experts (alphabetical)
- Gorav Ailawadi, M.D., is director of the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Helen F. and Marvin M. Kirsh Professor of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Medical School and chair of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Health. He has internationally recognized expertise in mitral and aortic valve disease, with vast experience in minimally invasive cardiac surgery and percutaneous/transcatheter valve therapies having performed over 600 minimally invasive procedures and over 3,000 heart operations. Ailawadi has been invited to national and international conferences to share his expertise with novel minimally invasive approaches, valve disease, reoperative and atrial fibrillation surgery. He is the national principal investigator for numerous transcatheter and surgical valve trials.
- 405-08 - Minimally Invasive Versus Conventional Sternotomy For Mitral Valve Repair Surgery: An Expertise Based Multicentre Randomised Controlled Trial (UK Mini Mitral) - March 5, 8 a.m. CT
- 405-12 - Transcatheter Edge-to-edge Repair Of Functional Mitral Regurgitation In Heart Failure: Final Five-year Results From The COAPT Trial – March 5, 8:30 a.m. CT
- Geoffrey Barnes, M.D. - is a cardiologist/vascular medicine specialist and professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He is an international leader in the diagnosis and management of patients with venous thromboembolism. His research on thrombosis and anticoagulation care is funded by NIH and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
- 406-10 - A Nationwide Randomized Trial Of Electronically Delivered Nudges To Increase Influenza Vaccination Uptake: The NUDGE-FLU Trial – March 5, 10 a.m. CT
- 414-10 - Outcomes In High-risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients Undergoing FlowTriever Mechanical Thrombectomy: Results From The FLAME Study – March 5, 2:15 p.m. CT
- 410-12 - Anticoagulation Strategies In Non-critically Ill Hospitalized Covid-19 Patients: Principal Outcomes Of The Freedom Covid Anticoagulation Trial – March 6, 11:30 a.m. CT
- John Bisognano, M.D., Ph.D., is director of general, consultative and preventative cardiology at the U-M Frankel Cardiovascular Center and a professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He specializes in severe and resistant hypertension, lipid management and chronic heart failure.
- Eric J. Brandt, M.D., M.H.S., is a cardiologist/lipidologist and a clinical lecturer of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He is a leader in the prevention of cardiovascular disease at the U-M.
- 402-06 - Bempedoic Acid And Cardiovascular Outcomes In Statin Intolerant Patients At High Cardiovascular Risk – March 4, 9:30 a.m. CT
- 403-14 - Effect Of Evolocumab On Coronary Plaque Characteristics In Stable Coronary Artery Disease: A Multimodality Imaging Study (the Yellow III Study) – March 4, 12:45 p.m. CT
- 406-12 - A Randomized Trial Of A Personalized Clinical Decision Support Intervention To Improve Statin Prescribing In Patients With Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (PCDS Statin) – March 5, 10:15 a.m. CT
- 407-10 - Association Of A Low-carbohydrate High-fat (Ketogenic) Diet With Plasma Lipid Levels And Cardiovascular Risk In A Population-based Cohort – March 5, 12:30 p.m. CT
- Melinda Davis, M.D. - is cardiology director of the U-M Cardio-Obstetrics Program and associate professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. She has been actively involved with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Cardio-Obstetrics Workgroup, the Michigan Maternal Mortality Review Committee of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the ACC Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee. Her clinical and research interests focus on pregnancy-related cardiovascular disease, including preeclampsia, heart failure and peripartum cardiomyopathy.
- 414-08 - Prediction Of Preeclampsia Using High-Sensitivity Troponin I - March 5, 2 p.m. CT
- Salim Hayek, M.D., is a medical director of the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center Clinics and an assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at U-M Medical School. He continues to pursue state of the art research in predicting the risk of heart disease.
- Troy LaBounty, M.D., FACC, FASE, is an associate professor of internal medicine-cardiology and radiology at U-M Medical School, where he is the medical director of the Adult Echocardiography Lab and the co-lead of the Cardiac CT Lab. He has extensive experience in clinical research, with over 100 peer-reviewed publications focused on cardiac imaging. As imager, he has over 15 years of experience in echo and cardiac CT interpretation, has level III certification in echocardiography and cardiac CT, and has served as a core lab reader in CT and/or echocardiography for over 25 clinical studies.
- 403-10 - Effect Of Myocardial Viability, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention And Functional Recovery On Clinical Outcomes In The REVIVED-BCIS2 Randomized Trial – March 4, 12:15 p.m. CT
- 403-12 - Ischemia And Viability Imaging In Heart Failure: The Alternative Imaging Modalities In Ischemic Heart Failure Trial – March 4, 12:30 p.m. CT
- 403-16 - On-site Computed Tomography-derived Fractional Flow Reserve To Guide The Management Of Patients With Stable Coronary Artery Disease: The TARGET Randomized Trial – March 4, 1 p.m. CT
- Vallerie McLaughlin, M.D., is the Kim A. Eagle, M.D., Endowed Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, associate chief clinical officer for Ambulatory Care Cardiovascular Services, and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) Program at the U-M. She is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. She has served as chair of the American Heart Association “Women in Cardiology” Committee, chair of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Clinical Expert Consensus Document on PH, member of the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions Program Committee, and member of the Scientific Committee for the World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension 2008, 2013 and 2018.
- Victor Moles, M.D., is a cardiologist an assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at the U-M Medical School specializing in the management of pulmonary vascular disorders. He is also the associate director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program.
- Venkatesh Murthy, M.D., Ph.D., is a cardiologist and associate professor of internal medicine-cardiology and radiology at U-M Medical School.
- Francis Pagani, M.D., Ph.D., is a cardiothoracic surgeon and the Otto Gago, M.D., Endowed Professor of Cardiac Surgery at U-M Medical School. His clinical focus includes surgical therapies for advanced heart failure, including heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support, complex re-operative surgery for valvular heart disease and surgery for coronary artery disease. His research focuses on the bioengineering development and clinical testing of mechanical circulatory support devices in the treatment of end-stage heart disease, clinical health outcomes research and use of stem cell transplantation for myocardial regeneration.
- Brett Wanamaker, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, is an interventional cardiologist specializing in complex coronary revascularization procedures and a clinical assistant professor of internal medicine-cardiology at the U-M Medical School.
- 405-10 - Intravascular Imaging-guided Versus Angiography-guided Procedural Optimization In Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention – March 5, 8:15 a.m. CT
- 405-16 - Complete Revascularization Strategies In Patients Presenting With Acute Coronary Syndromes And Multivessel Coronary Disease – March 5, 9 a.m. CT