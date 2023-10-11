Newswise — ESSEX, NY. — CFES Brilliant Pathways will hold its 32nd annual national conference in Burlington, Vt. at the waterfront Hilton, Nov. 6-7, which this year will focus on growing trends affecting education and the workplace, many of which that are leaving some groups behind on the road to successful careers.

The conference gathers leaders in education, business, government and philanthropy to explore avenues to enhance college and career readiness in a time of accelerating change brought on by structural shifts in education that resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors.

Those changes have included such issues as the drop in the perceived value of education, and a widening gender gap as boys are falling behind in college attendance.

The conference will also celebrate one of the nation’s most significant and impactful educational partnerships, that CFES created 20 years ago that has helped 450 Bronx students attain degrees from the University of Vermont.

CFES Brilliant Pathways is a global nonprofit organization that helps underserved students become college and career ready. CFES President and CEO Rick Dalton said the changing face of education has presented a new set of challenges, but also opportunities for young people and for educational institutions alike: “The conference will introduce new and innovative approaches to help our youth address the staggering changes that confront them today.”

The conference keynoter will be premier motivational speaker and former NFL wide receiver Eric Boles, president of The Game Changers, Inc. Also speaking will be Ray McNulty, president of Successful Practices Network and the National Dropout Prevention Center.

Those interested in registering for the conference can do so here: https://brilliantpathways.org/our-program/global-conference/