Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – Indiana dental patients now have increased access to safe anesthesia care with the enacting of Indiana Senate Bill 273. The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) applauds the new law, as it expands the scope of practice for Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), allowing CRNAs to administer moderate sedation, deep sedation, or general anesthesia to a patient in a dental office, under the direction of and in the immediate presence of a physician.

Megan Engelman, DNP, CRNA, president of the Indiana Association of Nurse Anesthetists, applauded the legislation citing, “It is an important step in advancing patient safety and providing skilled anesthesia care throughout the state.”

“As an increasing number of patients of all ages and health comorbidities seek sedation and anesthesia for dental procedures in office-based settings, patient safety is the top priority in the delivery of these services,” said Engelman.

Sedation for any dental procedure increases the complexity of care and emphasizes the importance of having sedation and anesthesia provided by an anesthesia professional, such as a CRNA, who is focused only on patient safety, monitoring, and vigilance. “Each patient has a unique response to medications utilized for sedation and anesthesia. As anesthesia experts, CRNAs are available to continuously monitor the patient, and can focus on changes in the patient’s condition and intervene as necessary in emergent situations,” said Engelman. “Even for what would be considered routine dental care like cavity fillings, a discussion of the anesthesia delivery plan is important to address any concerns and help the patient and the patient’s caregivers move forward to treat the dental health issues.”

CRNAs are highly educated, trained, and qualified anesthesia experts. They provide 50 million anesthetics per year in the United States, working in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered. CRNAs are skilled to provide safe, high-quality, and cost-effective care as members of patient-centered dental care teams in all settings, including dental offices, in accordance with state law.

As trained anesthesiology professionals, CRNAs have the education and experience to react quickly to emergency situations in dental care settings, possess the expertise to administer the anesthesia and focus solely on the patient’s condition, and intervene as necessary if critical events occur during the procedure.