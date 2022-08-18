Abstract

Nonprofit organizations often partner with government agencies to deliver public services. As communities adapt to new transportation options and technologies, nonprofit organizations and the services they provide need to be kept accessible to their clients. This exploratory research note is among the first of its kind to consider the impact of transportation network companies – like Uber and Lyft – on the accessibility of human services provided by nonprofit organizations. Results raise key questions about accessibility, cost and nonprofit organizational capacity in the use of these services to support traditionally under-served and vulnerable communities. Policy implications and recommendations are also provided.



About author Dyana Mason

Associate Professor, School of Planning, Public Policy and Management; Director, Master of Nonprofit Management Program

Dyana Mason is an associate professor in the University of Oregon's School of Planning, Public Policy and Management and the Director of the Master of Nonprofit Management (MNM) program. She teaches in both the Master of Nonprofit Management and Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree programs, along with the undergraduate degree program in Planning, Public Policy and Management and the minor in Nonprofit Administration.

https://pppm.uoregon.edu/directory/profiles/all/dmason