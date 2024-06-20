Newswise — UCLA Health’s Dr. Russell Johnson educates and empowers on TikTok with accurate sexual health information

Dr. Russell Johnson, UCLA Health primary care physician and HIV and sexual health expert, is available for interview on the following topics:

Intersection of medicine, social media, education and advocacy

HIV PrEP, STIs, HPV

Research advances like CRISPR gene editing treatments for HIV

Tips for advocating for yourself during medical appointments

Access to HIV care

Amidst rampant misinformation online and in an era where Gen Z increasingly turns to social media for health advice, Dr. Johnson’s blend of humor, trending dance moves and expertise to destigmatize sexual health fills a critical gap. His videos not only educate but also empower viewers, prompting real-world health decisions like starting HIV PrEP.

In a TikTok post that reached over 3 million views, Dr. Johnson tackled the topic of medical diagnosis codes patients may see in their portal, shedding light on their impact and advocating for less stigmatizing and more appropriate codes.

Over the last year, he has found his stride using a combination of education and creativity to tackle taboo topics, fact-check misconceptions and break down barriers surrounding sexual health. Yet Dr. Johnson emphasizes to his viewers the importance of seeking professional medical advice from a board-certified physician.

To set up an interview, contact Evelyn Tokuyama at [email protected] or (424) 465-4214.

###

Learn more about the UCLA CARE Center