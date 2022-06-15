Newswise — Washington, D.C. – June 15, 2022 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) previewed the launch of a new ingredient communication tool, ‘What Cleaning Ingredients Do,’ designed to enhance consumer understanding through greater transparency and building trust with consumers.

The tool, outlined during ACI’s Mid-Year Meeting in Washington D.C., was developed by ACI’s Future Leaders, representatives of a cross-section of cleaning product manufacturers and chemistry producers. The resource was presented at ACI’s Mid-Year Meeting by Future Leaders Chair Kristin Cordz, Market Actives, LLC, and Vice Chair Bryan Parrish, The Clorox Company.

“‘What Cleaning Ingredients Do’ is a simple, searchable database of 800+ chemical ingredients commonly found in household cleaners to promote consumer understanding with consistent consumer-tested ingredient function descriptions,” said Cordz.

“Leveraging these ingredient terms and functions provides a pivotal opportunity for standardized industry language, applicable across brand and product websites, education resources and packaging.”

The effort was praised by Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO, who noted that it would address the gap between required ingredient disclosure and a consumers’ right to understand and be able to make informed decisions.

“This tool allows product formulators, developers, and marketers to proactively help shape a better standard of consumer understanding of the role ingredients play in helping to make everyday cleaning products safe, beneficial, and effective. Enhanced understanding helps empower consumers to feel more confident with the products they have chosen to use in their homes.”

The database tool will initially be rolled out for ACI member companies in the weeks ahead, with the goal of being used to align ongoing updates they are making on ingredient functions through product websites or apps like SmartLabel®. Further development plans are underway for expanding the roll out to other stakeholders.

For more information about the new tool, ‘What Cleaning Ingredients Do’ email [email protected]. ACI member companies can access the tool here.

# # #

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.