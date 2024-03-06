Contact: Jessica Ek – 202.662.2526 or [email protected]

ACI Survey: 80% of Americans Now Spring Clean Every Year

Most Dreaded Tasks: Cleaning Hard to Reach, Filthy Spots

80% Would Rather Spring Clean than Fill Out Tax Forms!

Newswise — WASHINGTON D.C., March 6, 2024 – Spring cleaning is a top priority for more Americans than ever, according to new consumer data released by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI).

The survey found that 80% of Americans plan to spring clean this year, which is a more than a 10% increase from just 3 years ago.

What are the most dreaded spring cleaning tasks?

According to ACI’s survey – conducted by Wakefield Research – Americans say that cleaning spaces that are hard to reach or access (49% - think behind or underneath furniture or appliances) and places that are filthy (38% - bathrooms, vents, basements) top the dread list.

While not everyone may enjoy their cleaning chores, it is better than some other seasonal activities.

“According to the American Cleaning Institute’s 2024 National Cleaning Survey, 80 percent of Americans would rather spring clean than fill out their tax forms,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President of Communications and Outreach.

“Spring cleaning is a great way to help achieve a safe and healthy home while getting rid of a winter’s worth of dust and clutter.”

For many Americans who engage in the annual ritual of spring cleaning, it’s a marathon rather than a sprint. 45% say it takes three or more days to spring clean (23% 3-4 days, 22% 5 days or more). But this shows that Americans are prepared to deep clean to create a healthy and safe environment for themselves and their families.

About the Survey

The American Cleaning Institute Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between February 12th and February 19th, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted to ensure an accurate representation of US adults ages 18+.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

