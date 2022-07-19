Newswise — Washington, D.C. – July 19, 2022 – Schools play a central role in slowing the spread of diseases in communities by providing healthy, safe, and supportive learning environments for students. To support these efforts, the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is hosting a webinar covering best practices and key prevention strategies to keep students, staff, and school communities healthy.

The free webinar, “Clean Hands and Spaces,” will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm EDT. Register now on the Healthy Schools, Healthy People website.

During the session, Ashley Andújar, Communications Lead for CDC’s Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch, will share information about the agency’s new online training for educators, administrators, and supporting personnel in K-12 schools and early care and education settings, called “Clean Hands and Spaces.”

Attendees will also learn about CDC health promotion resources available for schools and early care and education settings. They can also gain access to shareable resources and recommendations about setting good hand hygiene habits, ways to promote hand hygiene in schools, and general cleaning and disinfecting information.

Presenter

Ashley Andújar | CDC, Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch

Moderator

Brian Sansoni | ACI, Senior Vice President, Communication, Outreach & Membership

The webinar is part of ACI and CDC’s joint initiative, Healthy Schools, Healthy People, designed to promote hand hygiene and cleaning practices as a means to prevent the spread of infectious disease in schools and reduce illness-related absenteeism. The website offers resources for educators, school nurses, administrators, parents and students. The site also features interactive games, a quarterly newsletter, educational webinars, and targeted social media. For more information on all things Healthy Schools, Healthy People, sign up for the newsletter.

