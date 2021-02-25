American Cleaning Institute Also Launches Concise Online Portal for Ingredient Information by Brand and Company

Helps Consumers Better Understand Their Cleaning Product Labels

Part of ACI’s Ingredient Communication Initiative

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – February 25, 2021 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) unveiled two new online resources aimed at enhancing consumer understanding and access to information about cleaning product ingredients.

“How to Read a Cleaning Product Label” breaks down the elements of a cleaning product label into four main categories: directions, caution warnings, ingredients and storage and disposal instructions.

ACI also created a new online portal, “Ingredients by Brand and Company,” that concisely showcases where consumers can find information about ingredients in many of their favorite products.

“Cleaning product manufacturers are providing more information than ever about what’s in their products,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “In the wake of high usage of cleaners, disinfectants and laundry products during the pandemic, it’s equally important that consumers know how to use these products safely and effectively.

“That’s why the American Cleaning Institute is providing resources for consumers and shoppers on understanding product labels and enhancing their ability to know more about product ingredients.”

Here are the specific weblinks to ACI’s online resources:

https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/understanding-products/ingredients/how-read-product-label

https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/understanding-products/ingredients/ingredients-brand-and-company

###

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – https://www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

