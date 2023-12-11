Packets Up! Emphasizes Safe Use of Liquid Laundry Packets

Spanish Webpage Helps Reach More Families, Provides Resources for Parents

Newswise — Washington, DC – December 11, 2023 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) launched a Spanish version of the Packets Up! Webpage. Now in its eleventh year, the Packets Up! effort works to help reduce the number of unintended exposures to liquid laundry packets among children.

The new Packets Up webpage features a whiteboard video, safety clings, Store not Décor campaign iniformation, safety tips, activity sheets and more.

Safety clings are also available in Spanish. The clings are free - simply fill out the online form. When your cling arrives, you can put it on your cabinet or washer as a reminder to store products safely in your home at all times.

“We’re excited to offer our resources in Spanish,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “The American Cleaning Institute and the cleaning products industry are committed to supporting and educating all consumers, parents and caregivers on important safety messaging,”

To learn more about Packets Up, visit: www.packetsup.com or https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/seguridad-de-los-paquetes-de-detergente-liquidos-para-lavar-ropa

