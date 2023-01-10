FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – January 10, 2023 – What are the best available non-animal scientific methods to assess the potential hazard of respiratory irritation throughout the life cycle of cleaning products?

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is hosting a workshop March 2, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia that will bring together leading experts who will explore “New Approach Methods (NAMs) for the In Vitro Assessment of Cleaning Products for Respiratory Irritation.”

“Product safety is a key component of product stewardship. In the cleaning product industry, manufacturers need relevant and reliable tests to assess the hazards of their products to promote safe and responsible use,” said Francis Kruszewski, PhD, DABT, ACI Senior Director, Human Health & Safety.

“During this workshop, attendees will review in vitro cellular and tissue-based testing methods for assessing the hazard of respiratory irritation throughout the life cycle of cleaning products, from raw materials, formulation of intermediate and end use products, and use in their intended markets.”

The workshop findings will be used to generate a report to guide and assist the cleaning products industry in best practices and principles when selecting in vitro testing methods for their products.

Speakers include:

Holger Behrsing, PhD, Institute for In Vitro Sciences

Sabina Burla, PhD, Invitrolize; formerly of Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology

Phillip Clapp, PhD, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Scott Dotson, PhD, CIH, Insight Exposure & Risk Sciences Group

Annie M. Jarabek, PhD, Federal Scientist in front of McCullough

Shaun McCullough, PhD, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Vivek Patel, PhD, Institute for In Vitro Sciences

Clive Roper, PhD, Roper Toxicology Consulting Limited

Monita Sharma, PhD, PETA Science Consortium International

This workshop is ideal for cleaning product manufacturer and supplier researchers, scientists, toxicologists, and other technical experts throughout government agencies and non-governmental organizations.

Those interested in attending can learn more and register here.

###

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.