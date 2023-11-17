Newswise — SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2023 – The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) and the Australian Acoustical Society are co-hosting Acoustics 2023 Sydney, Dec. 4-8, at the International Convention Centre Sydney, Australia. This collaborative event will incorporate the Western Pacific Acoustics Conference and the Pacific Rim Underwater Acoustics Conference. In-person sessions will be open to media thorough the week and virtual press conferences featuring a selection of newsworthy sessions will be hosted online – schedule forthcoming.

The scientific conference brings together acousticians, researchers, musicians, and more experts from around the world. While in Sydney, they will describe their work on various topics including needle-free ultrasound-enhanced vaccine delivery, automated pop song mashups, impacts of acoustic design in prisons, and auditory sensory augmentation to support table tennis games for people with vision loss. Conference highlights can be found on social media by searching the #Acoustics23 hashtag.

Reporters are invited to attend in-person (registration details below). Media are also encouraged to participate in a series of virtual press conferences featuring a selection of newsworthy topics midweek, schedule to be announced soon. Media may register to join the press conferences virtually. Times and topics will be announced in the coming weeks, and journalists may pre-register by emailing [email protected].

--------------------- SAMPLING OF INTERESTING SESSIONS --------------------

4pMU10 – An automated pop song mashup system using drum swapping

1aBA3 – Investigation of spatio-temporal inertial cavitation activity for optimization of needle-free ultrasound-enhanced vaccine delivery

3pAAb1 – Harmony behind bars: Unravelling the impacts of acoustic design in prisons

3aPP7 – Auditory sensory augmentation to support table tennis games for people with vision loss

2pBAb11 – Wearable ultrasound system for assessing muscle function during physical activity

3aMU8 – Why bundengan musicians always drench their instruments prior to playing

5aSCa4 – Creaky voice prevalence across Sydney

More information on these and all other meeting sessions is available via ASA's meeting page and in the technical program:

Main meeting website: https://acoustics23sydney.org/

Technical program: https://eppro01.ativ.me/src/EventPilot/php/express/web/planner.php?id=ASAFALL23

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION ----------------------

ASA PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at https://acoustics.org/asa-press-room/.

LAY LANGUAGE PAPERS

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are summaries (300-500 words) of presentations written by scientists for a general audience. They will be accompanied by photos, audio, and video. Learn more at https://acoustics.org/lay-language-papers/.

PRESS REGISTRATION

ASA will grant free registration to credentialed and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend the meeting or virtual press conferences, contact AIP Media Services at [email protected]. For urgent requests, AIP staff can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See https://acousticalsociety.org/.

ABOUT THE AUSTRALIAN ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY

The Australian Acoustical Society (AAS) is the peak technical society for individuals working in acoustics in Australia. The AAS aims to promote and advance the science and practice of acoustics in all its branches to the wider community and provide support to acousticians. Its diverse membership is made up from academia, consultancies, industry, equipment manufacturers and retailers, and all levels of Government. The Society supports research and provides regular forums for those who practice or study acoustics across a wide range of fields The principal activities of the Society are technical meetings held by each State Division, annual conferences which are held by the State Divisions and the ASNZ in rotation, and publication of the journal Acoustics Australia. https://www.acoustics.org.au/

