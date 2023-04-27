Newswise — CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 – The 184th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America will include three press conferences on Tuesday, May 9, in the Lakeville room of the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile Hotel. The in-person presentations will also be livestreamed and recorded.

Topics will focus on a wide range of newsworthy sessions from the upcoming meeting, which runs May 8-12. This includes 3D-printing head simulators, tracking immune cells with ultrasound, investigating the impact of skin color on breast cancer diagnosis, mimicking insects to create miniature microphones, and locating leaks in water networks.

To watch the livestream virtually, please visit our registration page. Video recordings of the press conference sessions will be available upon request.

ASA Press Conference Schedule – Tuesday, May 9 (topics/times subject to change)

10:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. CT

Fighting Racial Bias in Next-Gen Breast Cancer Screening – Seonyeong Park, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Session 2pPA11 – Virtual imaging trials to investigate impact of skin color on three-dimensional optoacoustic tomography of the breast, Tuesday, May 9 at 5:15 p.m. CT

Fire Hydrant Hydrophones Find Water Leaks – Pranav Agrawal, University of California, Los Angeles

Session 4aSP10 – Maximum likelihood estimation for leak localization in water distribution networks using in-pipe acoustic sensing, Thursday, May 11 at 11:25 a.m. CT

Achieving Linguistic Justice for African American English – Yolanda F. Holt, East Carolina University

Session 3aSC7 – Kids talk too: Linguistic justice and child African American English, Wednesday, May 10 at 9:50 a.m. CT

A Cocktail Party of 3D-Printed Robot Heads – Manan Mittal, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Session 1aEA9– 3D-printed acoustic head simulators that talk and move, Monday, May 8 at 11:15 a.m. CT

1:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. CT

These Sounds Are Out of This World! – Timothy G. Leighton, University of Southampton, and Andi Petculescu, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Session 4aPAa9 – What might we hear on other worlds? A free demonstration programme for planetaria, Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. CT

Small but Mighty: Insect-Inspired Microphones – Andrew Reid, University of Strathclyde

Session 3aEA1 – Unnatural hearing—3D printing functional polymers as a path to bio-inspired microphone design, Wednesday, May 10 at 9:05 a.m. CT

Microbubble Macrophages Track Tumors – Ashley Alva, Georgia Institute of Technology

Session 1aBAb11 – Tracking macrophages with ultrasound, Monday, May 8 at 11:15 a.m. CT

4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT

Hey Siri, Can You Hear Me? – Georgia Zellou, University of California, Davis

Session 2aSC8 – Clear speech in the new digital era: Speaking and listening clearly to voice-AI systems, Tuesday, May 9 at 11:40 a.m. CT

Songs of the Oceans Raise Environmental Awareness – Colin Malloy, Ocean Network Canada

Session 3pMU5 – Sonification of ocean data in art-science, Wednesday, May 10 at 2:25 p.m. CT

Listening to the Largest Tree on Earth – Jeff Rice, sound artist

Session 3aABa7 – Beneath the tree: The sounds of a trembling giant, Wednesday, May 10 at 9:30 a.m. CT

###

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

Main meeting website: https://acousticalsociety.org/asa-meetings/

Technical program: https://eppro02.ativ.me/web/planner.php?id=ASASPRING23&proof=true

ASA PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Press Room will be updated with newsworthy stories and the press conference schedule at https://acoustics.org/asa-press-room/.

LAY LANGUAGE PAPERS

ASA will also share dozens of lay language papers about topics covered at the conference. Lay language papers are summaries (300-500 words) of presentations written by scientists for a general audience. They will be accompanied by photos, audio, and video. Learn more at https://acoustics.org/lay-language-papers/.

PRESS REGISTRATION

ASA will grant free registration to credentialed and professional freelance journalists. For urgent requests, AIP staff can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See https://acousticalsociety.org/.

###