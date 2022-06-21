ACP says food insecurity a threat to public health in the United States

New position paper makes recommendations for strengthening the nation’s food insecurity response

Abstract: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M22-0390

Note: HD sound bites available for download at https://www.dssimon.com/MM/ACP-food-insecurity

URLs go live when the embargo lifts

In a new position paper, the American College of Physicians (ACP) says inadequate access to nutritious food negatively impacts the health of many Americans, which in turn can significantly exacerbate food and nutritional insecurity and other social factors impacting health. The paper says that more needs to be done comprehensively address food and nutrition insecurity and bolster public health. Strengthening Food and Nutrition Security to Promote U.S. Public Health: A Position Paper from the American College of Physicians is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

In the United States, about 10% of the population experiences food insecurity, which is associated with a wide range of health issues, including higher risks of birth defects, anemia, lower nutrient intakes, cognitive problems, asthma, and worse oral health, as well as increased risk of mental and behavioral health problems among children. For non-senior adults, food insecurity has been associated with lower nutrient intakes; higher rates of mental health problems, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and other chronic diseases; and poorer reported health, sleep, and health exam outcomes. Food insecure seniors are at risk for lower nutrient intakes, poorer reported health, higher rates of depression, and more limitations in an activity of daily living. These health impacts can be observed in the heightened health care utilization rates and costs experienced by food insecure individuals.

ACP says that the United States needs to strengthen its food insecurity response and empower physicians and other medical professionals to better address those social drivers of health occurring beyond the office doors. Specifically, ACP recommends that: