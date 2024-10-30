Newswise — CHICAGO (October 30, 2024) — The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) has recognized 77 of an eligible 609 hospitals participating in the ACS NSQIP adult program for achieving meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2023.

ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals are required to track the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures; these outcomes are then analyzed by ACS and reported back to hospitals. These results will inform patient safety initiatives within the hospital and impact the quality of surgical care.

“We commend all ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals because they have committed to using high-quality data to improve the surgical care of their patients. The Meritorious hospitals go a step further — not only do they use the data effectively, they also have the results to prove they are achieving optimal patient outcomes,” said Clifford Y. Ko, MD, MS, MSHS, FACS, FASCRS, Director of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care.

The ACS NSQIP recognition program commends a select group of hospitals for achieving a meritorious composite score in either an “All Cases” category or a “High Risk” category which includes higher risk cases. Each composite score was determined through a different weighted formula combining eight outcomes. Outcomes in the following eight clinical areas were evaluated:

Mortality

Cardiac: cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction

Pneumonia

Unplanned Intubation

Ventilator > 48 hours

Renal Failure

Surgical Site Infection (SSI): superficial incisional SSI, deep incisional SSI, and organ/space SSI

Urinary Tract Infection

To be eligible for either list, the hospital must have submitted at least one case in each of the 2021, 2022, and 2023 calendar years, though only performance in calendar year 2023 was evaluated for the 2023 Meritorious lists. Of the 676 NSQIP hospitals participating in 2023, 609 met the three-year criteria to be eligible for Meritorious consideration.

The 77 hospitals achieved the distinction based on an outstanding composite quality score. Risk-adjusted data from the July 2024 ACS NSQIP Semiannual Report, which presents data from the 2023 calendar year, was used to determine which hospitals demonstrated meritorious outcomes. Sixty hospitals were recognized on the “All Cases” list and 60 hospitals were recognized on the “High Risk” list; the 60 hospitals represent approximately ten percent of the 609 ACS NSQIP eligible hospitals. Forty-three hospitals are recognized on both the “All Cases” and “High Risk” lists, 17 other hospitals are on just the “All Cases” list, and 17 other hospitals are on the “High Risk” list only, totaling 77 hospitals being recognized as Meritorious.

These meritorious hospitals are also eligible to display these achievements amongst their staff and within their institutions.

A listing of the recognized hospitals is available on the ACS website.

ACS NSQIP is the preeminent nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients. This program measures the actual surgical results 30 days postoperatively as well as risk adjusts patient characteristics to compensate for differences among patient populations and acuity levels. The goal of ACS NSQIP is to reduce surgical morbidity (infection or illness related to a surgical procedure) and surgical mortality (death related to a surgical procedure) and to provide a firm foundation for surgeons to apply what is known as the “best scientific evidence” to the practice of surgery. Furthermore, when adverse effects from surgical procedures are reduced and/or eliminated, a reduction in healthcare costs follows. ACS NSQIP is a major program of the ACS and is currently used in over 850 adult or pediatric hospitals. Hospitals participating in ACS NSQIP are designated as ACS Surgical Quality Partners. Find ACS Surgical Quality Partner hospitals on the ACS website.

