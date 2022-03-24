Newswise — CHICAGO (March 24, 2022): The American College of Surgeons (ACS) STOP THE BLEED® Program is supporting efforts to help people in Ukraine learn the basics of the STOP THE BLEED® course and is working to provide access to bleeding control materials so that they can implement these life saving techniques.

Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death after injury in the world. STOP THE BLEED® is a quick and effective training program that can make a life-or-death difference when someone is severely bleeding. By using direct pressure, packing a wound, or applying a tourniquet, anyone can be ready to act when a bleeding emergency occurs.

“Providing this type of emergency assistance in a war zone poses many unique challenges. Anything that can be done to stop a bleeding injury will give that person a better chance of survival. That's why we're working to help bring STOP THE BLEED® to the people of Ukraine,” said ACS Executive Director Patricia Turner, MD, MBA, FACS.

Many people have stepped up in recent weeks to help the people of Ukraine as they endure a humanitarian crisis resulting from the Russian invasion. One such person is Roxolana Horbowyj, MD, FACS, a Philadelphia-based surgeon who has been teaching STOP THE BLEED® directly to people in Ukraine via Zoom-based training since late February. She has taught STOP THE BLEED® courses in Ukraine for years, but the recent escalation in violence has created a pressing need for disseminating this information in new and innovative ways.

Dr. Horbowyj has seen the number of attendees in her Zoom-based courses rise as the days and weeks pass. During her trainings, she can hear the results of the actions going on in Ukraine. An interview about Dr. Horbowyj’s experiences was recently featured in The Independent.

“We know bleeding is the foremost reason that injured people die. It’s very much our belief that this training can save lives in Ukraine, which is why we’re doing this,” said Dr. Horbowyj.

Additionally, Ukrainian language YouTube videos featuring Nelya Melnitchouk, MD, FACS, and Eric Goralnick, MD, MS, both of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, showing the basics of STOP THE BLEED®, are available here and here. These resources provide a quick way for someone to understand how to stop blood loss and potentially save a life during a crisis or traumatic situation.

Dr. Melnitchouk also founded the Global Medical Knowledge Alliance, which shares open access evidence-based educational trauma and cancer management resources. They have translated the Advanced Trauma Life Support® (ATLS®) program, added STOP THE BLEED® education, and shared the YouTube videos in Ukraine.

Sending STOP THE BLEED® Supplies to Ukraine

The ACS STOP THE BLEED® Program has put out a call for donations to support efforts to bring STOP THE BLEED® to the people of Ukraine. The donations will help ACS get STOP THE BLEED® supplies into the hands of those who need help to save lives right now—the people of Ukraine. Through trusted partners, the ACS STOP THE BLEED® program is already organizing shipments of STOP THE BLEED® supplies with bleeding control instructions to people on the ground in Ukraine and Poland.

“A Ukrainian surgeon…has requested bleeding control kits and tourniquets, as well as STOP THE BLEED® material translated into Ukrainian. The ACS has responded by translating educational material, creating video education, and establishing a venue for donations on the ACS STOP THE BLEED® website. Please visit the website and help in any way you can,” said Lenworth Jacobs, MD, MPH, FACS, Past-ACS Regent and a founder of the ACS STOP THE BLEED® Program, in a recent call for support.

STOP THE BLEED® was launched in October of 2015 by the White House, with a call to action to begin training more people to become immediate responders during a bleeding emergency until professional help arrives. The ACS STOP THE BLEED® program is operated under a licensing agreement granted by the Department of Defense.

Learn more about STOP THE BLEED®: Help Ukraine. STOP THE BLEED® resources are available in Ukrainian on the STOP THE BLEED® website.

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 84,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. "FACS" designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.